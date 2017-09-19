Video: Worker Climbs Ferris Wheel To Rescue Children. It Goes Horribly Wrong

"Wow!!! He is lucky to be alive," said eyewitness Crystal Lowe

Offbeat | | Updated: September 19, 2017 20:06 IST
16 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Video: Worker Climbs Ferris Wheel To Rescue Children. It Goes Horribly Wrong

The incident happened on Friday at a fair in North Carolina, USA

An attempt to rescue two young boys from a Ferris wheel went horribly wrong when one of the workers trying to save the boys fell to the ground. Luckily, he survived with minor injuries. A video of the man plunging to the ground was caught on camera by a bystander.

The incident happened on Friday at the Central Carolina Greensboro Fair in North Carolina, USA when due to a malfunction one of the carriages tilted out of its normal position. One of the ride operators climbed the Ferris wheel to adjust the carriage back into its position when he lost his balance and fell down.
 
 
 


The operator suffered a broken finger and some scratches but is expected to make a full recovery. The boys were safely rescued.

The worker "followed safety procedures" to unload all passengers, ABC News quoted a statement by Central Carolina Fair


 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

16 Shares
ALSO READDawood's Brother Was Watching KBC, Eating Biryani When Cops Picked Him Up
Ferris wheelNorth Carolina

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
SimranICC RankingsiOS 11

................................ Advertisement ................................