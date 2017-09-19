Video: Worker Climbs Ferris Wheel To Rescue Children. It Goes Horribly Wrong "Wow!!! He is lucky to be alive," said eyewitness Crystal Lowe

An attempt to rescue two young boys from a Ferris wheel went horribly wrong when one of the workers trying to save the boys fell to the ground. Luckily, he survived with minor injuries. A video of the man plunging to the ground was caught on camera by a bystander.The incident happened on Friday at the Central Carolina Greensboro Fair in North Carolina, USA when due to a malfunction one of the carriages tilted out of its normal position. One of the ride operators climbed the Ferris wheel to adjust the carriage back into its position when he lost his balance and fell down.The operator suffered a broken finger and some scratches but is expected to make a full recovery. The boys were safely rescued.The worker "followed safety procedures" to unload all passengers, ABC News quoted a statement by Central Carolina FairClick for more trending news