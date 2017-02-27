Nokia 3310 Relaunched: Twitter Reacts To The Return Of The Iconic Phone

As was expected, many people came out on Twitter to welcome the iconic model back. Here are some of the funniest reactions:
1. Some got nostalgic
I used to steal my mom's @nokia 3310 to play this. pic.twitter.com/OumS7xNdTn- Aaron (@aaroneus4) February 26, 2017
#Nokia3310 I'll definitely get my future kids one of these instead of a tab .They need to start from the bottom like I did .- Queen Rosey (@IssaRosey) February 26, 2017
2. Many touched upon Nokia's unbreakable and indestructible reputation
@nokiamobile a moment of silence for all the floors that are going to crack- Sunny (@saiprasadsunny5) February 26, 2017
#Nokia3310: 22hrs battery , 1 month standby time, game, 2 MP & more- Paridecay (@sarcastictroler) February 26, 2017
Extra features : Can stop bullets, hammer nails , used as explosive
3. This happened
Nokia 3310 is back and you're still single.#2017isharsh- Dominic Rajcoomar (@dominicneal79) February 26, 2017
4. A classic meme is a joy forever
Reality vs Instagram#Nokia3310pic.twitter.com/OiFJgcVy2R- PceeNineteen (@pcee19) February 26, 2017
5. We found this excellent life hack
Will buy Nokia 3310 & use it as a Powerbank for my current Android phone.- Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 26, 2017
6. A real problem emerged
Dad knows Nokia 3310 can't be broken#Nokia3310#Nokiapic.twitter.com/xHsTNVI4XG- Anjan Cr7 (@anjan_cr7) February 26, 2017
7. A lot of people had the same thought
So Nokia 3310 went on vacation and came back and Arsenal is still yet to win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/FVWHnDNl67- -$££K£-K (@Nsikak_Ud) February 26, 2017
Nokia 3310 died and resurrected before Arsenal Could win a UCL trophy.- Hon Kuria (@hos_utd) February 26, 2017
8. Indeed
When a #Nokia3310 warns you about low battery, you have one week to find where you kept the charger.- Kenya Laughs (@KenyaLaughs) February 18, 2017
9. The real winner
Now that deserves an #Oscar!#Nokia3310 mobile phone resurrected at MWC 2017 https://t.co/dO3U7TAJOrpic.twitter.com/dnHHqVJmOn- Hasnaat Ahmad Rai (@hasnaatahmadrai) February 27, 2017
10. But some were not happy
Dreaming that you wake up to check your phone, and it's a Nokia 3310 is classified as a nightmare.
Right?- TimmyTurtle (@Beachlurker) February 22, 2017
Priced as it is at less than Rs 4,000, many have said that they won't buy the relaunched Nokia for its utility, but only for nostalgia and sentimental purposes. What about you? Will you buy the latest Nokia reboot? Let us know in the comments section below.