Budget
Collapse
Expand

Nokia 3310 Relaunched: Twitter Reacts To The Return Of The Iconic Phone

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 27, 2017 11:49 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Nokia 3310 Relaunched: Twitter Reacts To The Return Of The Iconic Phone

Twitter had a field day reacting to the relaunch of Nokia's iconic model.

The blue-gray Nokia 3310, with its fantastic battery life and 'unbreakable' reputation, has gone down in history books as an iconic phone. While most millennials remember playing 'Snakes' on that phone, it gained cult-like status once the Internet began spawning memes about it being practically indestructible. And even though it was phased out in 2005, Nokia has now relaunched the Nokia 3310 - and people are freaking out! The new 3310 comes in four colours with a battery life of - wait for it - 30 days! Described as a 'modern classic reimagined', the reboot retains the silhouette of the original, albeit slimming it down, and replaces the black and white screen for a coloured one.

As was expected, many people came out on Twitter to welcome the iconic model back. Here are some of the funniest reactions:

1. Some got nostalgic
 
2. Many touched upon Nokia's unbreakable and indestructible reputation
 
3. This happened
 
4. A classic meme is a joy forever
 
5. We found this excellent life hack
 
6. A real problem emerged
 
7. A lot of people had the same thought
 
8. Indeed
 
9. The real winner
 
10. But some were not happy
 
Priced as it is at less than Rs 4,000, many have said that they won't buy the relaunched Nokia for its utility, but only for nostalgia and sentimental purposes. What about you? Will you buy the latest Nokia reboot? Let us know in the comments section below.

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READOscar Host Jimmy Kimmel Pokes Fun At New World Under Donald Trump
Nokia 3310nokia 3310 relaunchnokia relaunch

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2The Ghazi AttackIradaLive ScoreIPL 2017 ScheduleLionSplitRangoon

................................ Advertisement ................................