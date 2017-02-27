Nokia 3310 Relaunched: Twitter Reacts To The Return Of The Iconic Phone

I used to steal my mom's @nokia 3310 to play this. pic.twitter.com/OumS7xNdTn - Aaron (@aaroneus4) February 26, 2017

#Nokia3310 I'll definitely get my future kids one of these instead of a tab .They need to start from the bottom like I did . - Queen Rosey (@IssaRosey) February 26, 2017

@nokiamobile a moment of silence for all the floors that are going to crack - Sunny (@saiprasadsunny5) February 26, 2017

#Nokia3310: 22hrs battery , 1 month standby time, game, 2 MP & more



Extra features : Can stop bullets, hammer nails , used as explosive - Paridecay (@sarcastictroler) February 26, 2017

Nokia 3310 is back and you're still single.#2017isharsh - Dominic Rajcoomar (@dominicneal79) February 26, 2017

Will buy Nokia 3310 & use it as a Powerbank for my current Android phone. - Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) February 26, 2017

So Nokia 3310 went on vacation and came back and Arsenal is still yet to win the Champions League. pic.twitter.com/FVWHnDNl67 - -$££K£-K (@Nsikak_Ud) February 26, 2017

Nokia 3310 died and resurrected before Arsenal Could win a UCL trophy. - Hon Kuria (@hos_utd) February 26, 2017

When a #Nokia3310 warns you about low battery, you have one week to find where you kept the charger. - Kenya Laughs (@KenyaLaughs) February 18, 2017

Dreaming that you wake up to check your phone, and it's a Nokia 3310 is classified as a nightmare.



Right?- TimmyTurtle (@Beachlurker) February 22, 2017

The blue-gray Nokia 3310, with its fantastic battery life and 'unbreakable' reputation, has gone down in history books as an iconic phone. While most millennials remember playing 'Snakes' on that phone, it gained cult-like status once the Internet began spawning memes about it being practically indestructible. And even though it was phased out in 2005, Nokia has now relaunched the Nokia 3310 - and people are freaking out! The new 3310 comes in four colours with a battery life of - wait for it - 30 days! Described as a 'modern classic reimagined', the reboot retains the silhouette of the original, albeit slimming it down, and replaces the black and white screen for a coloured one.As was expected, many people came out on Twitter to welcome the iconic model back. Here are some of the funniest reactions:1. Some got nostalgic2. Many touched upon Nokia's unbreakable and indestructible reputation3. This happened4. A classic meme is a joy forever5. We found this excellent life hack6. A real problem emerged7. A lot of people had the same thought8. Indeed9. The real winner10. But some were not happyPriced as it is at less than Rs 4,000, many have said that they won't buy the relaunched Nokia for its utility, but only for nostalgia and sentimental purposes. What about you? Will you buy the latest Nokia reboot? Let us know in the comments section below.