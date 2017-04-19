No Red Beacons On VIP Cars Gets Green Light From Twitter

Though restrictions will continue when the most protected leaders of the country are on the move, especially the President or Prime Minister.
Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi went to Delhi airport to receive Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in "normal traffic". No traffic routes were blocked along the route he took.
Many politicians welcomed the government's move. Some even posted photos of their official vehicles without the infamous lal batti.
And with that we have proven that #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia. A welcome step by PM Shri @narendramodi ji. #RedBeaconpic.twitter.com/0dI7FoMJkV— Maneka Gandhi (@Manekagandhibjp) April 19, 2017
Maharashtra CM @Dev_Fadnavis removes the #RedBeacon from his car immediately as the GoI decided to take this step to end #vipculturepic.twitter.com/CB1ucbx5XA— CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) April 19, 2017
Fully support the #ModiGovt's decision to abolish Lal Batti. As a true believer of #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia never used Lal Batti as a minister— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) April 19, 2017
Soon, #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia was one of the top trends on Twitter
Welcome move for restricting the use of #RedBeacon by @narendramodi govt good 2 see so many ministers following truly #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia— Madhur Bhandarkar (@imbhandarkar) April 19, 2017
End of RedLight or Lalbatti era a moment of relief for common man indeed— KAMAL CHAUHAN (@KAMALCH54586869) April 19, 2017
Ministers standing in queues, traveling in trains & in economy class. Now no red beacons. End of VIP culture #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia— || || (@priyankmunjoshi) April 19, 2017
A good decision. Next step must not provide any beacon vehicle (police) for escort to VIPs. Let them pass like other commuters. #RedBeaconhttps://t.co/ZNd6AsWhXa— Veer Singh Panwar (@0502Veer) April 19, 2017
For past 70 yrs, red beacons created a perception of inferiority amongst citizens n superiority amongst politicians. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia— Rahul A. Bhalerao (@rahulabhalerao) April 19, 2017
Govt bans red beacons on all VIP vehicles. Please ban Rail/Air travel freebies as well and No pension for MPs/MLAs. #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) April 19, 2017
#RedBeacon ban. thats a great step by govt. If followed properly ambulance and people/kid on the way to exam/airport/train will be thankful!— Priyab (@iampriyab) April 19, 2017
Narendra Modi government ends lal batti culture that was often misused by various people as a show of power #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia— Ashish Mishra (@meashishmishra) April 19, 2017
Earlier this month, an ambulance carrying a bleeding child was made to wait by a traffic cop for movement of Malaysian PM Najib Razak's convoy in Delhi. An angry eye-witness live-streamed the video on Facebook. After the video went viral, police said they were following protocol.
