No Red Beacons On VIP Cars Gets Green Light From Twitter

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 19, 2017 19:29 IST
160 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
No Red Beacons On VIP Cars Gets Green Light From Twitter

From May 1, politicians and government officials will not be able to use red beacons on their vehicles

New Delhi:  From next month, politicians and government officials will be giving up the red beacons on their vehicles. Only emergency vehicles like ambulances, fire engines and police vans will be allowed to have a blue beacon. Even the President, Prime Minister and Chief Justice of India will not be able to use their lal battis (red beacons) from May 1. Cheering the decision, people on Twitter said it was a step towards ending VIP culture in India.

Though restrictions will continue when the most protected leaders of the country are on the move, especially the President or Prime Minister.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Modi went to Delhi airport to receive Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in "normal traffic". No traffic routes were blocked along the route he took.

Many politicians welcomed the government's move. Some even posted photos of their official vehicles without the infamous lal batti.
 
Soon, #EveryoneVIPinNewIndia was one of the top trends on Twitter
 
Earlier this month, an ambulance carrying a bleeding child was made to wait by a traffic cop for movement of Malaysian PM Najib Razak's convoy in Delhi. An angry eye-witness live-streamed the video on Facebook. After the video went viral, police said they were following protocol.

Click for more trending stories
 

Trending

Share this story on

160 Shares
ALSO READBSF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav, Sacked After Videos Went Viral, Says 'Will Move High Court'
red beaconLal battiVIP CulturePM Modi

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreIPL ScheduleIPL Points TableBegum JaanThe Fate Of The FuriousSonu Nigam

................................ Advertisement ................................