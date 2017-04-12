No Opposite Sex Visitors In This Gurugram Residential Complex

The building earlier didn't allow members of the opposite sex to stay beyond 10pm but the rule was changed and now the society totally bars from visiting. Raj Gopal says he was unaware of the new rule till he saw a circular put up outside his building. The post doesn't mention why the new rule came into place.
The analyst from Gurugram posted an image of the new circular by the Resident's Welfare Association of the society on Sunday. "Where only girls are staying boy visitors shall not be allowed and where boys are staying girl visitors shall not be allowed" stated the circular. The Gururam-resident slammed the restrictions set by the complex calling it "moral policing of the gravest order."
In another incident, he wrote, the guards harassed him early in the morning asking him to send his female friends home even when he tried to assure them they had already left.
The reactions on his post were extreme as majority slammed the archaic mandate by the complex.
"Q. How to show that we're still more backward than most backward countries? Ans. Pay a visit to Essel towers!" wrote Devesh Singh Solanki.
"Just ask, when a guest comes to your house, do you ask him or her to get out after 10pm," wrote Naveen Sharma.
"There is law in india which validates live in relationship no ways one can do moral policing I agree to ur point and if u are adult you have full freedom to be with a person of opposite gender," said Sidharth Bhatia.
Joy Singh said, "Legal action? The magistrate would simply thrash away the case on their face. Who they think they are while making such rules frivolously. You go ahead and complaint against harassment caused."
Essel Towers is an upscale residential complex in Sector 28 of Gurugram.
In November last year, a bachelor was prevented from hosting a Spanish woman at his residence in Gurugram's Palm Grove Heights complex.
