'No Limitations': This Differently-Abled Mumbai Man Will Make You Believe

If you are feeling blue this Monday, this Mumbai resident's story featured on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page will make you smile. "I was born deaf and mute, but since the beginning my family has made sure I've been positive," he says on Facebook in a post shared some 22 hours before writing this. The man, not named, describes how he grew up being told he had no limitations and eventually came to the same conclusion himself through his experiences of life. Since being shared, the post has collected over 9,000 reactions and more than 450 shares."Growing up, the one regret I had was not being able to listen to Cartoon Network when my cousins were watching TV and laughing. My interest in cartoons stemmed from there - I used to sketch cartoons, make my own stories in my head and laugh," he says on Facebook. His family, especially his father, always encouraged him to work hard and told him he could achieve whatever he set his mind to. So he took up and completed a course in animation.It is through this course that he met several 'amazing people,' including his best friend."My best friend cannot see, but the two of us have the strongest bond and have no problem communicating. In fact, he's such a funny chap that he makes jokes about how we have the most complicated friendship in the world- he can't see and I can't listen to him," he says on Facebook, adding: "Funny thing is it's easy to communicate with everyone at Helen Keller but sometimes it's a struggle to talk to normal people - I can't explain it."He goes on to talk about the achievement that helped him believe what his family and father had been telling him. "Through this whole journey my biggest achievement was to stand first in my entire grade at Raheja college - and it was when I stood first that so many people realised I couldn't even hear," he says.He ends the post by saying something so heartwarming, it will put a smile on your face. Read the entire post below."So beautiful.. We usually complain about little things we can't have in life..Not realising what we have is also a blessing !! Thank you for reminding," says one commenter on Facebook. "Faith can conquer minds and mountains. Without taking your achievements away from you, hats off to your parents for allowing you to build your self-worth. You are a role model for all of us - many of whom are just disabled by lack of self-belief. Thank you for sharing your story," says another.Don't you think this man is incredible? Tell us in the comments section below.