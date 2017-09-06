Amul's Tribute To Nirmala Sitharaman, Now In Charge Of Defence 'Ministree' Nirmala Sitharaman is the first woman in India to hold the defence portfolio as a full-time minister. See Amul's tribute to Ms Sitharaman.

On Sunday, Nirmala Sitharaman became the first woman in the country to hold the defence portfolio as a full-time minister. Before her, Indira Gandhi handled the portfolio as Prime Minister nearly three decades ago. Ms Sitharaman's elevation has prompted a delightful tribute from Amul.Amul, known for its witty take on topical issues, titles its latest ad "Defence Ministree" (stree translates to woman), indulging in some clever wordplay typical of the brand.The ad features a caricature of Ms Sitharaman in a red sari, similar to the one she wore on Sunday as she was sworn in, holding a buttered piece of toast while inside an army tank.The phrase "Amul: Sabka Nirmal Anand" also features in the ad and can be roughly translated to mean, "Amul: Everyone's moment of pure bliss."On Facebook , the ad has been shared over 400 times and collected over 8,000 reactions. On Twitter , the Amul ad has been 'liked' over 550 times and retweeted over 200 times."Naari shakti," (woman power) comments one person on the ad. "I admire this woman and her capabilities," remarks another.Ms Sitharaman is the second woman after Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj to gain entry to the crucial Cabinet Committee for Security or CCS.The 58-year-old Rajya Sabha member is likely to take charge of the Defence Ministry after Arun Jaitley returns from Japan, where he is attending a two-day bilateral security dialogue.Click for more trending news