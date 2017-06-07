Nagpur Police Picks Irrfan Khan's AIB Meme For Campaign, Wins Twitter

The @NagpurPolice handle used a meme featuring actor Irrfan Khan to send across a message that children belong in schools and not on the streets. For the uninitiated, comedy collective AIB collaborated with the actor to re-create some of Internet's favourite memes. Nagpur Police used one of those for their tweet.
They belong in the schools not on the street! RT if you support the cause and call us if you see a child begging. #BeggarFreeNagpur#Nagpurpic.twitter.com/N4z6UgjQgj- NagpurCityPolice (@NagpurPolice) June 2, 2017
Since being posted on June 2, the tweet has collected over 2,400 'likes' and more than 1,300 retweets. Many have shared comments appreciating the campaign and the way it was posted.
"So good to see authorities attention towards this issue. Hope this spreads nationwide. Any help we citizens can provide?" says one Twitter user.
"Appreciate the creativity," says a commenter. "Meme template used right," says another.
