Tweeple have appreciated the campaign and the way it was posted

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: June 07, 2017 16:50 IST
Nagpur Police Picks Irrfan Khan's AIB Meme For Campaign, Wins Twitter

"Meme template used right," says one Twitter user.

If you spend any time online, you may have seen the brilliant tongue-in-cheek posts by Mumbai Police and Bengaluru City Police on Twitter, all in a bid to create awareness about important issues. Joining the league of such Internet-savvy and creative police departments is Nagpur City Police. Their official Twitter account recently posted about a campaign to make Nagpur "child-beggar free". However, it's their interesting way to drive home the message that's winning Twitter.

The @NagpurPolice handle used a meme featuring actor Irrfan Khan to send across a message that children belong in schools and not on the streets. For the uninitiated, comedy collective AIB collaborated with the actor to re-create some of Internet's favourite memes. Nagpur Police used one of those for their tweet.
 
Since being posted on June 2, the tweet has collected over 2,400 'likes' and more than 1,300 retweets. Many have shared comments appreciating the campaign and the way it was posted.

"So good to see authorities attention towards this issue. Hope this spreads nationwide. Any help we citizens can provide?" says one Twitter user.

"Appreciate the creativity," says a commenter. "Meme template used right," says another.

