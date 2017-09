Musical Duo 'The Chainsmokers' Apologise After 'Racist' Joke Outrages Social Media

for the ppl who are confused the chainsmokers basically insinuated a racist remark abt asians eating dogs and laughed it off pic.twitter.com/XFilW92JoK - best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer.. - namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

The chainsmokers made a racist chinese dog eating joke... in China. Why am I not surprised pic.twitter.com/HRR8y2zBR4 - Gloria (@highkeyairolg) September 11, 2017

the chainsmokers are canceled, imagine being out there making racist jokes about chinese people - Univer'soo (@BABIEXOO) September 11, 2017

The Chainsmokers have apologised for a racist joke made during an interview after outrage on social media. On Monday, American EDM-pop duo shared a promotional video of their trip to China over the weekend. However, one moment from the video, perceived as 'culturally insensitive', has left social media fuming. In the video, an interviewer asks Chainsmokers member Alex Pall if he brings his dog on tours with him. Pall replies that he would like to but she's really ill-behaved, before adding - "Well, I don't know if I'd bring her to China," and then laughing.The comment seems to have been made in reference to the infamous Yulin Dog Meat Festival held every year in China's Guangxi province.The clip was posted on their own official Twitter page and later deleted as outrage grew. The duo has since apologised.Videos of the interview, however, are still available on Twitter:Their comment did not go down well with people and many tweeted their disgust with it:The Chainsmokers tweeted an apology 14 hours ago. "We apologize if we offended anyone," they wrote:Click for more trending news