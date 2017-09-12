Musical Duo 'The Chainsmokers' Apologise After 'Racist' Joke Outrages Social Media

The comment seems to have been made in reference to the infamous Yulin Dog Meat Festival held every year in China's Guangxi province.
The clip was posted on their own official Twitter page and later deleted as outrage grew. The duo has since apologised.
Videos of the interview, however, are still available on Twitter:
for the ppl who are confused the chainsmokers basically insinuated a racist remark abt asians eating dogs and laughed it off pic.twitter.com/XFilW92JoK- best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017
Their comment did not go down well with people and many tweeted their disgust with it:
disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer..- namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017
The chainsmokers made a racist chinese dog eating joke... in China. Why am I not surprised pic.twitter.com/HRR8y2zBR4- Gloria (@highkeyairolg) September 11, 2017
the chainsmokers are canceled, imagine being out there making racist jokes about chinese people- Univer'soo (@BABIEXOO) September 11, 2017
The Chainsmokers tweeted an apology 14 hours ago. "We apologize if we offended anyone," they wrote:
https://t.co/0ukfSpfybJpic.twitter.com/nNnsWXFaWW- THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) September 11, 2017
