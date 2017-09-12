Musical Duo 'The Chainsmokers' Apologise After 'Racist' Joke Outrages Social Media

The Chainsmokers later apologised for their comment.

for the ppl who are confused the chainsmokers basically insinuated a racist remark abt asians eating dogs and laughed it off pic.twitter.com/XFilW92JoK - best leader of kpop (@Iushtae) September 11, 2017

disgusted at the fact that the chainsmokers really had the nerve to make a racist 'asians eat dogs' joke in front of an asian interviewer.. - namjoon day (@trbljimin) September 11, 2017

The chainsmokers made a racist chinese dog eating joke... in China. Why am I not surprised pic.twitter.com/HRR8y2zBR4 - Gloria (@highkeyairolg) September 11, 2017

the chainsmokers are canceled, imagine being out there making racist jokes about chinese people - Univer'soo (@BABIEXOO) September 11, 2017