Mum's Post About Finding A 'Mouse' In Her House Is Both Relatable And Funny There's a hilarious and unexpected twist to this tale

Her experience will definitely leave you laughing out loud.



"Okay so I've been debating whether to post this because I'm convinced people will think I'm an incapable human being at life and adulthood but I've figured they're right and I may as well," says blogger Laura Mazza who runs 'Mum on the Run'.



Her post describes the chain of events that followed after she found a tiny 'mouse' in her son Luca's room. "I saw it and I froze. And it was the kinda freeze that you feel like you shouldn't even breathe. Where your air escapes your lungs," she says.



She paints quite the picture of her experience and it will definitely leave you laughing out loud. From calling up her husband at work asking him to help her save their children to fighting her biggest fear and getting ready to do the job herself, the post makes for a wonderful read. What's more, the tale ends with the biggest plot twist ever. Read the absolute entertainer below:





The post has received a ton of comments on Facebook. While several people have shared their similar experiences in the thread, others have praised the story.



"I'm dying... so something I'd do," says one Facebook user. "Best post and comments I've read in a long time," says another.









