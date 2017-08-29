Mumbaikars Bring Their A-Game To Twitter With Jokes On #MumbaiRains

#MumbaiRains are so romantic! After hours of waiting, you got down on your knees, popped da question until one Autowala finally said 'YES' - Akhri Pasta (@TheLitttleLiar) August 29, 2017

#MumbaiRains are inversely proportional to whether you're carrying an umbrella!

YO - celebrating Sunday - Lalit Anandi Mehta (@chelseamech) August 20, 2017

Dear girls, if a boys manages to reach CST, Dadar, Mumbai central from Thane, Kalyan, Vashi only to meet you, marry him #MumbaiRains - prayag sonar (@prayag_sonar) August 29, 2017

Deleted all the games from my phone.

The real game during the #MumbaiRains is getting an Ola or Uber. - Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) August 29, 2017

@FordIndia I think the next upgrade should be car which turns into boat during monsoons #MumbaiRains - Nikhil (@nsknick) August 29, 2017

@Uber_India can I get a boat on Mumbai Roads ? #MumbaiRains - hardik pandya (@PandyaHardik228) August 29, 2017

How Sidharth Malhotra is expecting his mumbai fans to come and watch his movie #AGentleman#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/bdx94dPI2z" - sameerr aftab (@smrr19) August 29, 2017

Waiting for the ' In view of the heavy rainfall, you are advised to leave early ' mail #MumbaiRains - Am (@AmChab) August 29, 2017

I think my company's HR has just taken the day off, they just aren't sending us the "Go home"can email. #MumbaiRains - idharudhar_ (@PreetaMondkar) August 29, 2017

Although it's scary right now but #MumbaiRains ab aa hi gaye ho to 3-4 ki chutti de kar hi jana. - Brainless Einstein (@juneedkhan10) August 29, 2017

Brace yourself Mumbai. Heavy rain coming.

Plan ahead. Stay safe.#MumbaiRainspic.twitter.com/gRXHzZuGnC - Gul Panag (@GulPanag) August 29, 2017

Mumbaikars stay indoors today with bhajiyas & chai. I made the mistake of trying to drive to Pune. Had to turn back. - ashabhosle (@ashabhosle) August 29, 2017