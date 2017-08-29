Mumbaikars Bring Their A-Game To Twitter With Jokes On #MumbaiRains

Mumbai residents haven't lost their sense of humour

Offbeat | | Updated: August 29, 2017 13:49 IST
Read the funniest tweets on Mumbai rains.

It has been pouring incessantly in Mumbai since early morning today. Even as traffic woes have worsened, trains have been delayed and waist-deep water has filled many parts of the maximum city, Mumbai residents haven't lost their sense of humour. While most people on social media advised others to stay in and stay safe, some tweeted the funniest jokes in just 140 characters. We brought together some of the funniest tweets on Mumbai rains for you to read and enjoy:
 
Some had suggestions:
 
Some not-so-subtle digs were taken:
 
And some had just one thing in mind:
 
Weather officials believe this could be the heaviest and longest bout of rain since July 26, 2005, when the city was devastated by flooding. Weathermen believe the rain, heavier than average, could continue for at least 24 hours, leading to fears of flooding if coupled with the high tide at 4.30 pm.

Mumbai rains have led to many advising others to plan ahead and stay inside:
 

