Mumbai Woman's Story Of Adopting A Stray Dog Will Bring You So Much Joy "I come home everyday to this cute fur ball following me around with puppy dog eyes and endless cuddles," she says

In her post, the woman, not named, describes finding a scared puppy on the street and making a decision to take him home. She and her boyfriend named him Leo. She goes on to explain how Leo has changed her life ever since that day.



If you've been toying with the idea of bringing home a pet, this post may just help you make a decision. Read the post below:





"So cute! #adoptdontshop," says one Facebook user on the post. "Nothing cheers me up like a puppy hooman love story," says another.





