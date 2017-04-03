Mumbai Woman's Inspiring Story About Beating Cancer Twice

The word cancer usually instills great fear within anyone. However, stories about people not only fighting but also defeating the illness help ease a lot of those fears. Here's one such account shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page. In a recent post shared on the page, a Mumbai woman talks about her fight and subsequent victory over cancer. She says her approach towards the illness helped her beat cancer not once but twice. If you need some inspiration for life, look no further than this woman.In the post, the woman, not named, begins by talking about the time she found out she had cancer. She recalls having no symptoms of the illness - just a persistent cough - when her doctor asked her to get some X-rays done."I took my health and body so much for granted that I thought, 'why should I waste Rs 6000 on a scan... it's just a regular cough', but my husband pushed me to get it," she says on Facebook. "When the doctor broke the news to me, I remember feeling numb," she adds.She realized her son, 6, was the same age as her when her father died of cancer. It was then that she decided she needed to get better for her family and made sure she put on a brave front for them. She even decided to continue working throughout her treatment."I wanted to desperately get better for my family, so I made it a point to never cry in front of them but there were days when I would cry in my office cubicle and come out, ready to get into meetings again. I had to undergo chemo sessions every 15 days, but I made it a point to never stop working - I didn't want cancer to get the better of me," she says.Her days involved travelling to work by train, attending meetings and also undergoing chemotherapy. What helped her through the ordeal was her attitude towards the illness. She never allowed the negativity to get to her. She says her journey was full of moments when things were difficult and she broke down as well but always decided to pull herself together."There were times when I felt weak... my hair had began falling out and I locked myself in my office cubicle for 20 minutes, cried but then gave myself a pep talk. I used to tell myself I'm healthy and that I'm too strong to give up - it was all self-motivation," she says.This is how she beat cancer twice. She ends the post by sharing what she's learnt from her experience. Her advice holds true for anyone who finds themselves in a tough situation. Read the post in its entirety to read her message.The post has collected over 10,000 reactions within 16 hours of being shared."I appreciate your determination to fight cancer... this message is truly an eye opener to all who have negativity overcoming their life... God bless you loads," says a commenter on Facebook.Tell us what you think about this woman and her story in the comments section below.