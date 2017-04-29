Mumbai Police Joins Baahubali Mania With Tongue-In-Cheek Tweet

If you've seen the first Baahubali, the question on everyone's mind was "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?". While millions will make it to cinemas to find out the answer to that pertinent question, Mumbai police had another question on their mind. "Why don't people follow traffic rules?" they tweeted. With the hashtag #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline, they asked citizens why people don't follow rules on the road.
Their tweet, a hit just like the film, had nearly 700 retweets in a day.
And the second, can be answered only by you! #BahubaliOfTrafficDisciplinepic.twitter.com/5JpIvDOFiq— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 28, 2017
@MumbaiPolice Hi Mumbai Police.. Whole India patiently waited for one year for this answer.. You too wait a little more— Anil Kr. Sharma (@itsaniltweetme) April 28, 2017
@MumbaiPolice so much delighted to see your tweets. Would like to meet the brain behind it.— Ankur Shah (@fukatgyaan) April 28, 2017
@MumbaiPolice This is smart way of spreading traffic rules awareness— Ishtiyaque Choudhary (@ishtiyaz) April 28, 2017
@MumbaiPolice Love you Mumbai police, like Amul butter ad you always come with innovative ideas to convey your message.— Latish Achary (@latishachary) April 29, 2017
@MumbaiPolice@bharat_builder I hv answer for 2.
Coz its not enforced.— (@PSR_NMORE) April 28, 2017
@MumbaiPolice Sir the 2nd question answer only u all can reply..as even in the movie the director only knew the right answer..— Adarsh Panikar (@adarsh_lohd) April 28, 2017
While hundreds answered why people don't adhere to traffic rules, the answer to the first question will be answered in the second installment of the film that released on Friday.
Earlier this year, they used puns to encourage people to have a safe Holi in their #HaveAHolyHoli campaign. Mumbai Police made their Twitter debut in December 2015 and the handle has over 2 million followers. The account is run by a digital marketing agency and the tweets are approved by the police.
