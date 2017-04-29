Mumbai Police Joins Baahubali Mania With Tongue-In-Cheek Tweet

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 29, 2017 09:10 IST
Mumbai Police Joins Baahubali Mania With Tongue-In-Cheek Tweet

Mumbai Police made a reference to film Baahubali to create awareness about traffic rules

New Delhi:  SS Rajamouli's Bahubali 2: The Conclusion is enjoying great box office success. The film has been running to packed houses across cinemas and Baahubali is all there is on people's minds. Ahead of the release, over 100 million tickets were sold in advance and brands are cashing in on the Baahubali frenzy. Mumbai Police too joined in on the mania surrounding the film with a cheeky tweet. Because, why not? The Twitter handle of Mumbai Police is popular for using puns and witty one-liners to create social awareness about issues. This time it was a reference to Baahubali to create awareness about traffic rules.

If you've seen the first Baahubali, the question on everyone's mind was "Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara?". While millions will make it to cinemas to find out the answer to that pertinent question, Mumbai police had another question on their mind. "Why don't people follow traffic rules?" they tweeted. With the hashtag #BahubaliOfTrafficDiscipline, they asked citizens why people don't follow rules on the road.

Their tweet, a hit just like the film, had nearly 700 retweets in a day.
 
While hundreds answered why people don't adhere to traffic rules, the answer to the first question will be answered in the second installment of the film that released on Friday.

Earlier this year, they used puns to encourage people to have a safe Holi in their #HaveAHolyHoli campaign. Mumbai Police made their Twitter debut in December 2015 and the handle has over 2 million followers. The account is run by a digital marketing agency and the tweets are approved by the police.

