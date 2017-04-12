News Flash
Mumbai Indians Say 'Tonight's Gonna Be A Good Night' In Peppy Dance Video

This isn't just any ordinary dance video.

This isn't just any ordinary dance video.

NEW DELHI:  If you enjoyed Mahendra Singh Dhoni's dance moves in his recent Instagram video, prepare to be thoroughly impressed. Team Mumbai Indians has one upped the former India captain by putting on the coolest dance video ever. With their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad slated to begin in a few hours, the team seems to be sending out a not-so-subtle message to everyone - they Gotta Feeling that tonight's gonna be a good night. A video shared on Facebook shows the entire team busting out some brilliant moves to The Black Eyed Peas song.

Shared some six hours before writing this, the video shows the IPL team's players Rohit Sharma, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell Johnson, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Harbhajan Singh and more dancing to the song.

One look at the video and you'll know this isn't just any ordinary dance video. The players seem to have rehearsed their moves for specific portions of the song. And the result will leave you smiling from ear to ear.

Sunrisers Hyderabad better watch out.

Since being posted, the video has collected over eight lakh views and over 56,000 reactions.

Get ready to dance with this one:
 
 
 


"Oh man... I'll REALLY PRAY that you don't LOSE tonight... Bring out the game MUMBAI... Indeed a GREAT night it will be," says one commenter.

Tell us what you think of the video in the comments section below.

