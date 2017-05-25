Mumbai Chef Pooja Dhingra Whips Up Desserts Inspired By Cannes Red Carpet

The fashion-forward desserts are a big hit on social media, with many writing the sweet treats look even better than the dresses.
Even Bollywood's resident fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea have given Ms Dhingra's creative confections a big thumbs up.
"Yummy," comments Ms Kapoor on a picture of a stunning four-tier champagne and chocolate cake inspired by her shimmery Elie Saab gown.
"There better be some real champagne in there," jokes designer Masaba Gupta.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vibrant green Yanina Couture gown is reinvented as a white chocolate and matcha cake - complete with fondant ruffles and multi-coloured blooms.
Deepika Padukone's gorgeous Marchesa gown translates into binge-worthy red wine-infused dark chocolate macarons.
This beautiful five-layer pastel rainbow cake is inspired by Hollywood actor Naomie Harris' rainbow panel Gucci gown.
And the floral border at the bottom of Elle Fanning's Gucci gown were the inspiration for these pretty pistachio cupcakes.
"These look so good. Even better than the dresses," writes one person on Instagram.
"Amazing concept," writes another. "On a side note, really want to know who does/how do we get to eat these yummy cakes!"
Culinary couture we all wish we could take a bite out of.
