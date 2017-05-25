Mumbai Chef Pooja Dhingra Whips Up Desserts Inspired By Cannes Red Carpet "These look so good. Even better than the dresses," writes one person on Instagram.

73 Shares EMAIL PRINT A white chocolate and matcha cake inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gown at the Cannes Film Festival New Delhi: A Mumbai-based chef has been whipping up delightful desserts inspired by fashion on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. "While the red carpet at Cannes had the fashion world drooling, we at Le 15 decided to interpret some of our favourite looks and give them a new avatar - in the form of dessert," writes chef Pooja Dhingra, owner of Le 15 Patisserie and Cafe and a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, on Instagram.



The fashion-forward desserts are a big hit on social media, with many writing the sweet treats look even better than the dresses.



Even Bollywood's resident fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea have given Ms Dhingra's creative confections a big thumbs up.



"Yummy," comments Ms Kapoor on a picture of a stunning four-tier champagne and chocolate cake inspired by her shimmery Elie Saab gown.



"There better be some real champagne in there," jokes designer Masaba Gupta.

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on May 24, 2017 at 3:21am PDT



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vibrant green Yanina Couture gown is reinvented as a white chocolate and matcha cake - complete with fondant ruffles and multi-coloured blooms.

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on May 24, 2017 at 3:49am PDT



Deepika Padukone's gorgeous Marchesa gown translates into binge-worthy red wine-infused dark chocolate macarons.

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on May 24, 2017 at 4:28am PDT



This beautiful five-layer pastel rainbow cake is inspired by Hollywood actor Naomie Harris' rainbow panel Gucci gown.

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on May 24, 2017 at 2:40am PDT



And the floral border at the bottom of Elle Fanning's Gucci gown were the inspiration for these pretty pistachio cupcakes.

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on May 24, 2017 at 5:03am PDT



"These look so good. Even better than the dresses," writes one person on Instagram.



"Amazing concept," writes another. "On a side note, really want to know who does/how do we get to eat these yummy cakes!"



Culinary couture we all wish we could take a bite out of.



