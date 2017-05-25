Mumbai Chef Pooja Dhingra Whips Up Desserts Inspired By Cannes Red Carpet

"These look so good. Even better than the dresses," writes one person on Instagram.

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 25, 2017 11:32 IST
73 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mumbai Chef Pooja Dhingra Whips Up Desserts Inspired By Cannes Red Carpet

A white chocolate and matcha cake inspired by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's gown at the Cannes Film Festival

New Delhi:  A Mumbai-based chef has been whipping up delightful desserts inspired by fashion on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival. "While the red carpet at Cannes had the fashion world drooling, we at Le 15 decided to interpret some of our favourite looks and give them a new avatar - in the form of dessert," writes chef Pooja Dhingra, owner of Le 15 Patisserie and Cafe and a graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, on Instagram.

The fashion-forward desserts are a big hit on social media, with many writing the sweet treats look even better than the dresses. 

Even Bollywood's resident fashionista Sonam Kapoor and her sister Rhea have given Ms Dhingra's creative confections a big thumbs up. 

"Yummy," comments Ms Kapoor on a picture of a stunning four-tier champagne and chocolate cake inspired by her shimmery Elie Saab gown. 

"There better be some real champagne in there," jokes designer Masaba Gupta.
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's vibrant green Yanina Couture gown is reinvented as a white chocolate and matcha cake - complete with fondant ruffles and multi-coloured blooms.
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on



Deepika Padukone's gorgeous Marchesa gown translates into binge-worthy red wine-infused dark chocolate macarons.
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on



This beautiful five-layer pastel rainbow cake is inspired by Hollywood actor Naomie Harris' rainbow panel Gucci gown.
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on



And the floral border at the bottom of Elle Fanning's Gucci gown were the inspiration for these pretty pistachio cupcakes.
 
 

A post shared by Pooja Dhingra (@poojadhingra) on



"These look so good. Even better than the dresses," writes one person on Instagram.

"Amazing concept," writes another. "On a side note, really want to know who does/how do we get to eat these yummy cakes!"

Culinary couture we all wish we could take a bite out of. 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

73 Shares
ALSO READ'Welcome Home, India's Daughter': Woman Allegedly Forced To Marry Pak Man Returns
Cannes 2017Cannes Film Festival 2017Cannes FashionPooja DhingraMumbaiDessert

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
ICC Champions Trophy ScheduleLive Cricket ScoreHindi MediumHalf Girlfriend

................................ Advertisement ................................