Mumbai, Bengaluru Police: Winning War On Cyber Crime One Tweet At A Time

"Full marks to the one who handles your account," writes one Twitter user

New Delhi:  Gone are the days when the word police made one think of dusty files and outdated investigative techniques. Today, India's police departments are up-to-date and Internet-savvy. Not only do they address relevant issues like cyber safety, they also use innovative ways of doing it. Case in point, the Bengaluru and Mumbai police departments and their creative posters on online safety. While the Bengaluru City Police used a viral snake picture in its campaign against online fraud, the Mumbai Police used a clever Friends reference. Needless to say, they've both found many fans on social media.

The Bengaluru City Police uses the snake as an example to warn citizens that online fraudsters too often hide in plain sight
 
Using the famous 'Joey doesn't share food' reference from the popular sitcom, the Mumbai Police warns netizens to never share their passwords with anyone else
 
"Full marks to the one who handles your account," writes one Twitter user in response to Mumbai Police's tweet. "Nice...you make police look approachable with such a known quirks," says another.

This is not the first time that these police departments have earned praise for their social media campaigns. Bengaluru Police had earlier won the Internet with its creative posters on road safety, while the Mumbai Police is regularly in news, whether it's for their message to hooligans on Holi or their Baahubali references.

What do you think of these web-savvy police departments? Let us know using the comments section below.

