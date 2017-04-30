Mumbai, Bengaluru Police: Winning War On Cyber Crime One Tweet At A Time

The Bengaluru City Police uses the snake as an example to warn citizens that online fraudsters too often hide in plain sight
And just like the snake- BengaluruCityPolice (@BlrCityPolice) April 29, 2017
Your money they will take
Be aware of online fraudsters! pic.twitter.com/2wkGJbt8n8
Using the famous 'Joey doesn't share food' reference from the popular sitcom, the Mumbai Police warns netizens to never share their passwords with anyone else
Love your password like your pizza #AFriendsAdvicepic.twitter.com/uv9W4v80B4- Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 29, 2017
"Full marks to the one who handles your account," writes one Twitter user in response to Mumbai Police's tweet. "Nice...you make police look approachable with such a known quirks," says another.
This is not the first time that these police departments have earned praise for their social media campaigns. Bengaluru Police had earlier won the Internet with its creative posters on road safety, while the Mumbai Police is regularly in news, whether it's for their message to hooligans on Holi or their Baahubali references.
What do you think of these web-savvy police departments? Let us know using the comments section below.
