Mum Thanks Flight Attendant For Comforting Her Crying Baby In Lovely Post

Today we had a mother on board travelling with four little boys. Two of the boys were just babies. Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one's lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no go for mom and the kids. Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra-lap. Don't you find them quite adorable! <3 #airlinecrew #positioning #extrachores #babyonboard #feelfinnair #finnairpilots #avgeek #service #adorable #serviceexcellence #cute #pilot #bestattitude #mycaptain #whentheresawilltheresaway

A post shared by ami niemela (@amipix) on Apr 6, 2017 at 9:22am PDT