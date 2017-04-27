Mum Thanks Flight Attendant For Comforting Her Crying Baby In Lovely Post

In her post, shared with a picture of the flight attendant who helped her, Whitney Poyntz explains how she and her husband were travelling home with their four-month-old daughter after a holiday. They were on a flight from Palm Springs, US to Calgary, Canada when, 30 minutes into their journey "all hell broke loose."
"Our daughter was asleep when we boarded so we figured it would be an easy-peasy flight, man were we wrong... Once the captain came on the intercom it woke her up, which is obviously no one's fault," Mrs Poyntz says in her post. She nursed her back to sleep but the little girl woke up again.
"Not sure if it was gas or maybe pressure but we did not have a happy baby - unfortunately those seats aren't made for rocking or trying to put a baby back to sleep," she says on Facebook. "Eyes glaring, sweat dripping down our foreheads trying to get her back to sleep, in comes the hero of the day... a flight attendant named Ashley," she adds.
The flight attendant offered to not only hold the baby but even walk up and down the aisle to calm her down. "First thought in my head was 'umm... a stranger wants to walk my screaming child up and down the aisle?'" she says in her post.
She eventually agreed and thankfully, Flight Attendant Ashley managed to comfort the baby.
"Now it may not seem like a lot but the experience was amazing. Never would I ever think someone would ever do that, volunteer to take your screaming child, but she did," she says.
Since being shared, the post has managed to win Facebook with over one lakh reactions and more than 8,500 shares. Read the post in its entirety below:
The post comes weeks after a Finnair pilot's similar gesture won the Internet. He offered to help a mother of four during a flight by holding one of her babies and feeding him a bottle.
Today we had a mother on board travelling with four little boys. Two of the boys were just babies. Naturally one cannot travel with two babies on one's lap, so we had to solve the dilemma of missing lap, otherwise it would have been a no go for mom and the kids. Luckily we had our positioning crew on board and wonderful Tom took the task of being the extra-lap. Don't you find them quite adorable! <3 #airlinecrew #positioning #extrachores #babyonboard #feelfinnair #finnairpilots #avgeek #service #adorable #serviceexcellence #cute #pilot #bestattitude #mycaptain #whentheresawilltheresaway
Click here for more trending stories