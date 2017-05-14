Mother's Day: Designer Masaba Gupta's Post Summarises How All Moms Are

In a text to her mother, the designer asked her mother for a 'roti roll'. But being an Indian mom, her mother said she would send 'two'. Aww. She captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day. For every time you ask for one roti but get two". So true!
Her post immediately struck a chord with her followers.
"Truly a classic mom response," wrote user runita1.
"Typical mummy response n feel so blessed for it," wrote user shetallcy.
User kritikananda wrote, "How very cute ! Can totally relate to this one".
"Asking something from mother is just like appearing on KBC 2 .. Jahan milta hai umeed se doguna (getting twice of what you expected)," wrote yugal_mehra.
Masaba Gupta is an acclaimed fashion designer. Her mother Neena Gupta has been an actor in the Indian film industry for several years now and is a National Award winner. She often features in her daughter's creations on her social media page.
Share the cute screenshot with your mom and see how she reacts.
