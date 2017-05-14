Mother's Day: Designer Masaba Gupta's Post Summarises How All Moms Are

Basically, all Indian moms!

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 14, 2017 11:02 IST
Mother's Day: Masaba Gupta shared a conversation she had with her mother on Instagram

New Delhi:  It's Mother's Day and social media is full of emotional declarations by people for their moms. But designer Masaba Gupta's post for mother Neena Gupta is the most relatable thing you'll come across today. A screenshot of a conversation posted by the designer really summarizes how all moms are. You know how moms go an extra mile to ensure you are well fed, almost bordering on overfeeding you. Yes, that happens all the time.

In a text to her mother, the designer asked her mother for a 'roti roll'. But being an Indian mom, her mother said she would send 'two'. Aww. She captioned the post, "Happy Mother's Day. For every time you ask for one roti but get two". So true!
 
 

Happy Mother's Day. For every time you ask for one Roti but get two

A post shared by Masabs (@masabagupta) on


Her post immediately struck a chord with her followers.

"Truly a classic mom response," wrote user runita1.

"Typical mummy response n feel so blessed for it," wrote user shetallcy.

User kritikananda wrote, "How very cute ! Can totally relate to this one".

"Asking something from mother is just like appearing on KBC 2 .. Jahan milta hai umeed se doguna (getting twice of what you expected)," wrote yugal_mehra.

Masaba Gupta is an acclaimed fashion designer. Her mother Neena Gupta has been an actor in the Indian film industry for several years now and is a National Award winner. She often features in her daughter's creations on her social media page.
 
 

A post shared by Masabs (@masabagupta) on


Share the cute screenshot with your mom and see how she reacts.

