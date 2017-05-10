Most Retweeted Tweet Of All Time Is A Plea For Free Chicken Nuggets

This teen's love for chicken nuggets helped him break the record for the most retweeted tweet of all time

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

.@carterjwm is now the most retweeted tweet of all-time. That's good for the nuggets, and $100k to @DTFA. Consider it done. #nuggsforcarterpic.twitter.com/k6uhsJiP4E — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 9, 2017

Hey @TheEllenShow sorry about that... Can I still keep my TV and Underwear?? — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017

Absolutely not. Sending Bradley Cooper to pick 'em up. https://t.co/fSDZxM89Sl — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) May 9, 2017

We did it guys! Thanks to you're help and support we were able to raise $100k for @DTFA and beat @TheEllenShow record! Now let's get 18mil! — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) May 9, 2017