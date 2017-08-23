VK Sasikala's request to review her conviction and 4-year jail term for corruption rejected by Supreme Court

Most People Can't Spot The Snake In This Pic. Can You? Are you up to the challenge?

Share EMAIL PRINT No, that water hose lying on the grass isn't the the answer.



Posted by





Since being shared, the post has collected lots of shares and even more comments. While some people managed to find the snake, others have been left wondering where it is. Some have even pointed at the water hose lying on the grass as their answer. That, however, isn't the answer the post is looking for.



"Must be about 3m long going to the left .. head disappears behind roof as it travels along the railing," says one Facebook user. "In the bird cage," guesses another.



"Middle of the lawn, 5 metres long. Species: "bunningshoseia" often seen laying uncoiled. Catches prey by tripping the victim who went to hang out washing," suggests one commenter.



One Facebook user even made this suggestion:





If you still haven't spotted the snake, don't worry.





Was your guess right? Tell us in the comments section below.



