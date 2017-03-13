Most Dangerous Workout Ever? Internet Is Divided Over This Daredevil's Stunts

This is not your average workout. It's not for the faint of heart and it's definitely not for anyone who is afraid of heights. Russian daredevil Oleg Sherstyachenko, in a thrilling video posted on Instagram and YouTube, shows off what he calls his "morning workout." What makes it particularly challenging? The fact that he appears to be balancing precariously on the ledge of a skyscraper - minus a harness, or, frankly, any safety gear at all. The self-proclaimed adrenaline junkie performs a series of tricks on the ledge. At one point he dangles off it, just from one arm. Then he does a handstand. The video makes for a slightly terrifying watch.

At a little over a minute long, the slickly edited video is provoking a range of emotions from those who have watched it."I felt the early stages of a panic attack just watching this," writes John Leonori on Instagram. "It's amazing to see what you do. You've earned my respect, for sure."Another person asks, "What's the point of doing this without any protection? I mean, it's good to have a hobby, but please don't risk your life like this!"

