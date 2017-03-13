More Women Allege Molestation By TVF Boss Arunabh Kumar, Twitter Calls For Boycott

Within hours, Arunabh Kumar, TVF and 'The Indian Uber- That is TVF' were trending in India across social media.
Soon, TVF released a strongly-worded statement on the blog post on Medium rejecting all allegations by the ex-employee. "All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations", they wrote.
People were unhappy with TVF's media statement that talked about 'bringing the author to justice' instead of launching a probe.
All TVF needs to do is Lodge an official inquiry against Arunabh Kumar & find the truth instead of writing dumb responses. That's all.— Reva (@BrushUrTeeth_03) March 13, 2017
If the mandatory #Vishaka guidelines had been followed, #TVF would have announced an 'investigation' and not a 'severe justice' warning. pic.twitter.com/0SIEo1mMNN— Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) March 13, 2017
Most importantly, TVF's first response (if it is the official one) sounds more like a threat than a genuine attempt to find out the truth.— Sameer More (@Sammypedia) March 13, 2017
Investigate, and prove the accusers wrong if these are mere false accusations #TVF— Rochak Langer (@Langer7) March 13, 2017
From a team that has delivered brilliant content, they needed a better media statement. #TVF— Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) March 13, 2017
Many called for a boycott of The Viral Fever channel till the truth came out.
What's worse than the sexual harassment allegations against the TVF founder? Their response to it. 'Bring the author to justice' #BoycottTVF— Devaki (@devakipat) March 13, 2017
#boycotttvf@TheQtiyapaGuy. Not just 1 girl but 3 came out to speak against ur molestation. #Ihatetvf never watching tvf again, app uninstll— Amayra Jones (@AmayraJones) March 13, 2017
TVFs response to the sexual harassment allegations is disturbing. And y'all wonder why victims are scared to name their abusers #boycotttvf— Mansi Reddy (@BornReddyy) March 13, 2017
Totally game for #BoycottTVF if the allegations are true. Loved them as a web-based content agency, this is just sad man! #UninstallTVFApp— Seidon Alexis (@SeidonAlexis) March 13, 2017
After the allegations surfaced on social media, Arunabh Kumar's colleague from TVF came together to voice their support for him. Naveen Kasturia who is named in the original blog denied claims that he laughed off the woman's complaints against Arunabh Kumar.
I categorically say that i know no such woman and i haven't made any remark like that.— Naveen Kasturia (@nouwwwin) March 13, 2017
Utter nonsense and false claims on an 'Anonymous' post. There has been no such person existing from muzaffarpur working at TVF.— Amit Golani (@GolOpinions) March 13, 2017
5 yrs at TVF & no memory of who this Female employee is. It's a baseless fictitious allegation. Haters pls don't stoop down to this level :(— Nidhi NEETU Bisht (@EkThapaTiger) March 13, 2017
I know a lot of people love the sensationalist story behind it. But sadly, it isn't true. But still...— Biswapati Sarkar (@ChhotaThalaiva) March 13, 2017
What do you think of TVF's response to the allegations? Let us know in the comments.