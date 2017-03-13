More Women Allege Molestation By TVF Boss Arunabh Kumar, Twitter Calls For Boycott

Twitter called for boycott of The Viral Fever after allegations of molestation surfaced on social media

New Delhi:  Two more women have now gone public with allegations of molestation against Arunabh Kumar, the founder and CEO of digital content channel The Viral Fever. The allegations surfaced on Sunday when a blog post by an anonymous woman went viral on social media. The woman, who claims to be a former employee, listed the several instances of alleged molestation by Arunabh Kumar while working at the firm in Mumbai. 

Within hours, Arunabh Kumar, TVF and 'The Indian Uber- That is TVF' were trending in India across social media. 

Soon, TVF released a strongly-worded statement on the blog post on Medium rejecting all allegations by the ex-employee. "All the allegations made against TVF and its team in the article are categorically false, baseless and unverified. We take a lot of pride in our team and in making TVF a safe workplace that is equally comfortable for women and men. We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to severe justice for making such false allegations", they wrote.

People were unhappy with TVF's media statement that talked about 'bringing the author to justice' instead of launching a probe. 
 

Many called for a boycott of The Viral Fever channel till the truth came out.
 

After the allegations surfaced on social media, Arunabh Kumar's colleague from TVF came together to voice their support for him. Naveen Kasturia who is named in the original blog denied claims that he laughed off the woman's complaints against Arunabh Kumar. 
 
