More Women Allege Molestation By TVF Boss Arunabh Kumar, Twitter Calls For Boycott

Twitter called for boycott of The Viral Fever after allegations of molestation surfaced on social media

All TVF needs to do is Lodge an official inquiry against Arunabh Kumar & find the truth instead of writing dumb responses. That's all. — Reva (@BrushUrTeeth_03) March 13, 2017

If the mandatory #Vishaka guidelines had been followed, #TVF would have announced an 'investigation' and not a 'severe justice' warning. pic.twitter.com/0SIEo1mMNN — Apurva Asrani (@Apurvasrani) March 13, 2017

Most importantly, TVF's first response (if it is the official one) sounds more like a threat than a genuine attempt to find out the truth. — Sameer More (@Sammypedia) March 13, 2017

Investigate, and prove the accusers wrong if these are mere false accusations #TVF — Rochak Langer (@Langer7) March 13, 2017

From a team that has delivered brilliant content, they needed a better media statement. #TVF — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) March 13, 2017

What's worse than the sexual harassment allegations against the TVF founder? Their response to it. 'Bring the author to justice' #BoycottTVF — Devaki (@devakipat) March 13, 2017

#boycotttvf@TheQtiyapaGuy. Not just 1 girl but 3 came out to speak against ur molestation. #Ihatetvf never watching tvf again, app uninstll — Amayra Jones (@AmayraJones) March 13, 2017

TVFs response to the sexual harassment allegations is disturbing. And y'all wonder why victims are scared to name their abusers #boycotttvf — Mansi Reddy (@BornReddyy) March 13, 2017

Totally game for #BoycottTVF if the allegations are true. Loved them as a web-based content agency, this is just sad man! #UninstallTVFApp — Seidon Alexis (@SeidonAlexis) March 13, 2017

I categorically say that i know no such woman and i haven't made any remark like that. — Naveen Kasturia (@nouwwwin) March 13, 2017

Utter nonsense and false claims on an 'Anonymous' post. There has been no such person existing from muzaffarpur working at TVF. — Amit Golani (@GolOpinions) March 13, 2017

5 yrs at TVF & no memory of who this Female employee is. It's a baseless fictitious allegation. Haters pls don't stoop down to this level :( — Nidhi NEETU Bisht (@EkThapaTiger) March 13, 2017

I know a lot of people love the sensationalist story behind it. But sadly, it isn't true. But still... — Biswapati Sarkar (@ChhotaThalaiva) March 13, 2017