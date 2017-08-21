Monkey Menace: Delhi Assembly To Seek Civic Body's Help The move comes around 10 days after a monkey stunned legislators by abruptly walking into the House as they discussed the issue of guest teachers.

29 Shares EMAIL PRINT NDMC could shift the monkeys to some other places so that MLAs and staffers could work without fear New Delhi: Facing monkey menace on its premises, the Delhi Assembly has decided to seek the help of municipal corporation to keep them in check and allow MLAs work without fear of being bitten by simians.



The move comes around 10 days after a monkey stunned legislators by abruptly walking into the House as they discussed the issue of guest teachers. During the voting for the presidential elections too, held at the Delhi Assembly on July 17, a troop of monkeys had torn down a part of the tent erected for journalists and security personnel.



Not just monkeys, snakes are also frequently caught slithering across the sprawling expanses of the chamber of the 70-member House.



"Often, there is a risk of MLAs and employees of the Vidhan Sabha being bitten by monkeys. I will write to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) asking them toz send their teams to the assembly and catch monkeys," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI.



He said the NDMC could shift the monkeys to some other places so that MLAs and staffers could work without fear. Goel said he had asked NDMC officials to do something in this regard earlier also. He said that security guards have spotted snakes also at least two-three times, but that he has himself not seen them.



On August 10, as lawmakers discussed the issue of guest teachers, a monkey had dodged armed security personnel, swiftly slipped between the legs of marshals standing at the doors and darted towards the treasury side from the end of the opposition benches.



Click for more





Facing monkey menace on its premises, the Delhi Assembly has decided to seek the help of municipal corporation to keep them in check and allow MLAs work without fear of being bitten by simians.The move comes around 10 days after a monkey stunned legislators by abruptly walking into the House as they discussed the issue of guest teachers. During the voting for the presidential elections too, held at the Delhi Assembly on July 17, a troop of monkeys had torn down a part of the tent erected for journalists and security personnel.Not just monkeys, snakes are also frequently caught slithering across the sprawling expanses of the chamber of the 70-member House."Often, there is a risk of MLAs and employees of the Vidhan Sabha being bitten by monkeys. I will write to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) asking them toz send their teams to the assembly and catch monkeys," Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI.He said the NDMC could shift the monkeys to some other places so that MLAs and staffers could work without fear. Goel said he had asked NDMC officials to do something in this regard earlier also. He said that security guards have spotted snakes also at least two-three times, but that he has himself not seen them.On August 10, as lawmakers discussed the issue of guest teachers, a monkey had dodged armed security personnel, swiftly slipped between the legs of marshals standing at the doors and darted towards the treasury side from the end of the opposition benches.Click for more trending news