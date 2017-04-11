Hold Your Breath. On Camera, When A Baby Fell Between Train And Platform

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 11, 2017 18:36 IST
2-year-old Ayden was trying to board a train at Sydney's Cronulla Station

New Delhi:  A video of a boy falling through the gap between a train and the platform is a source of nightmares for several parents. 2-year-old Ayden, accompanied by his sister and grandparents, was trying to board a train when he vanished between the gap. Video shows the panic-stricken grandparents frantically waving their hands trying to signal the driver to not start the train.

Ayden was safely pulled out from the gap in time.

Watch the heart-stopping moment here



The incident took place at Sydney's Cronulla Station last year but the footage was released by Sydney Trains today as a warning to parents to be more vigilant with children hand while boarding trains.

Speaking to 9news.com, grandfather John Brewster said, "It took years off my life. I'll never forget it."

"It happened that bloody quick. We were running because it was raining, we'd had an ice-cream then we were taking the train because Ayden loves trains.

The video was released as a holiday warning ahead of Easter Sunday. 

According to Daily Mirror, over 220 children found themselves in the same situation as Ayden on the Sydney trains network in 2016.

