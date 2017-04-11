Hold Your Breath. On Camera, When A Baby Fell Between Train And Platform

60 Shares EMAIL PRINT 2-year-old Ayden was trying to board a train at Sydney's Cronulla Station New Delhi: A video of a boy falling through the gap between a train and the platform is a source of nightmares for several parents. 2-year-old Ayden, accompanied by his sister and grandparents, was trying to board a train when he vanished between the gap. Video shows the panic-stricken grandparents frantically waving their hands trying to signal the driver to not start the train.



Ayden was safely pulled out from the gap in time.



Watch the heart-stopping moment here







The incident took place at Sydney's Cronulla Station last year but the footage was released by Sydney Trains today as a warning to parents to be more vigilant with children hand while boarding trains.



"It happened that bloody quick. We were running because it was raining, we'd had an ice-cream then we were taking the train because Ayden loves trains.



The video was released as a holiday warning ahead of Easter Sunday.



