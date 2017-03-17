'Modi Magic' Lock Seen Outside House Of Defeated Samajwadi Party MLA

Uttar Pradesh: MLA and minister Ravidas Mehrotra vacates official residence after losing election pic.twitter.com/FIipOQ5nKw— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2017
"Here double locking means both Lok Sabha and Vidhaan Sabha!", wrote Tanmay.
Jagdeep Singh said, "what an appropriate lock"
"This is BRUTAL. Even Locks are branded Modi. BSP, SP and INC will go screaming MAD !!! I feel bad for them", tweeted another user.
"This is how universe sends a sign I guess", tweeted Rick Sanchez.
Ravidas Mehrotra was the MLA from Lucknow Central. He lost to BJP's Brijesh Pathak by nearly 5000 votes.