'Modi Magic' Lock Seen Outside House Of Defeated Samajwadi Party MLA

Uttar Pradesh: MLA and minister Ravidas Mehrotra vacates official residence after losing election pic.twitter.com/FIipOQ5nKw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 17, 2017

As Uttar Pradesh gets ready to welcome a new government, outgoing MLAs are making way for the newly elected representatives. Incumbent Samajwadi Party suffered a massive defeat at the hands of BJP and defeated MLAs have now started vacating their official residences in Lucknow. News agency ANI tweeted photos of a lock outside outgoing minister and MLA Ravidas Mehrotra's home. The lock displayed the brand name 'Modi magic' and Twitter was quick to point out the irony.."Here double locking means both Lok Sabha and Vidhaan Sabha!", wrote Tanmay.Jagdeep Singh said, "what an appropriate lock""This is BRUTAL. Even Locks are branded Modi. BSP, SP and INC will go screaming MAD !!! I feel bad for them", tweeted another user."This is how universe sends a sign I guess", tweeted Rick Sanchez.Ravidas Mehrotra was the MLA from Lucknow Central. He lost to BJP's Brijesh Pathak by nearly 5000 votes.