'Mitron', Missing From PM Narendra Modi's Speech, A Big Hit On Twitter

Don't tell me, he is replacing #Mitron with Doston! First he took away our notes now he is taking away our beloved Mitron! #ModiSpeech - Amar Thakur (@amarthakur) December 31, 2016

#ModiSpeech I think some Aamir Khan character has changed the content ...1st proof ...mitron changed to doston ...I want mitron !! - Desh Bhakth (@akshayasobhana) December 31, 2016

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on New Year's Eve, "Mitron" or friends - a term that he often uses in his speeches to address his audience - trended on social media: Because he did not use the word at all.Long before PM Modi ended his speech, comments started pouring in on Twitter about the one word conspicuous by its absence. Many joked that they were "disappointed"."Mitron" has also been a popular trigger for memes. A so-called announcement by a Delhi pub that it would offer drinks for Rs 31 every time the Prime Minister said "Mitron" was widely shared on social media.