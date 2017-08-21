Mithali Raj Perfectly Shuts Down Troll Trying To Shame Her. Wins Twitter

It all started when Mithali posted this picture. "What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women," she tweeted.
What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women!!@MabenMaben@AlNooshin@vedakmurthy08pic.twitter.com/EsNwRN2G7N- Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017
Moments after the picture was posted, a man commented on the tweet calling the photo "odd" by referring to a sweat patch on Mithali's dress.
sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet- Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) August 20, 2017
That's when Mithali decided to respond and her answer is all kinds of brilliant.
I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. https://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2- Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017
Twitter is of course all for Mithali's epic reply.
Great one Mithali Di, we fans don't look for a reply but must reply these morons. They should be deal in same way.- itsmsam (@itsmsam) August 20, 2017
Slipper shot reply by our mithali raj @M_Raj03 You have nothing to be ashamed of but you have every bit to be proud of- Angel Dcosta (@ursangel777) August 21, 2017
Well said Mithali. It's the glamour and glitz which people talk about but few know the pain it took to get there.- Richard Anderson (@RichardInd1978) August 20, 2017
@ashimdchoudhury ur turn to apologize.plz respact our icons.these kind of tweet which u done r not good.I hope u will realize ur mistake- (@td_dubey) August 20, 2017
Proud of you !- Ishani (@ishani_gupta) August 20, 2017
kya dhaakad jawab diya h- Devendra yadav (@Devendra_YAadav) August 20, 2017
