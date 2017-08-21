Mithali Raj Perfectly Shuts Down Troll Trying To Shame Her. Wins Twitter

It all started when Mithali Raj posted this picture on Twitter.

sorry Smt Captain, hahaha odd looking. the fasina wet - Ashim Das Choudhury (@ashimdchoudhury) August 20, 2017

I m where I m because I sweated it out on d field! I see no reason 2 b ashamed f it, when I'm on d ground inaugerating a cricket academy. https://t.co/lC5BOMf7o2 - Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) August 20, 2017

Great one Mithali Di, we fans don't look for a reply but must reply these morons. They should be deal in same way. - itsmsam (@itsmsam) August 20, 2017

Slipper shot reply by our mithali raj @M_Raj03 You have nothing to be ashamed of but you have every bit to be proud of - Angel Dcosta (@ursangel777) August 21, 2017

Well said Mithali. It's the glamour and glitz which people talk about but few know the pain it took to get there. - Richard Anderson (@RichardInd1978) August 20, 2017

@ashimdchoudhury ur turn to apologize.plz respact our icons.these kind of tweet which u done r not good.I hope u will realize ur mistake - (@td_dubey) August 20, 2017

Proud of you ! - Ishani (@ishani_gupta) August 20, 2017

kya dhaakad jawab diya h - Devendra yadav (@Devendra_YAadav) August 20, 2017