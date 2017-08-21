Mithali Raj Perfectly Shuts Down Troll Trying To Shame Her. Wins Twitter

Her answer is all kinds of brilliant

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 21, 2017 18:40 IST
228 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Mithali Raj Perfectly Shuts Down Troll Trying To Shame Her. Wins Twitter

It all started when Mithali Raj posted this picture on Twitter.

Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj isn't one to take any kind of trolling lying down. Case in point, her recent - and may we say epic - reply to a troll trying to body shame her. In a tweet posted some 19 hours before writing this, Mithali perfectly shut down a man who made an inappropriate remark about a picture she had posted. Her reply has won over 4,600 'likes' and more than 600 retweets so far - and counting.

It all started when Mithali posted this picture. "What a momentous day today was, standing with these special women," she tweeted.
 
Moments after the picture was posted, a man commented on the tweet calling the photo "odd" by referring to a sweat patch on Mithali's dress.
 
That's when Mithali decided to respond and her answer is all kinds of brilliant.
 
Twitter is of course all for Mithali's epic reply.
 

Click for more trending news


Trending

Share this story on

228 Shares
ALSO READBoy From Viral Back-To-School Video Returns, Answers Same Question Again
Mithali RajWomens Cricketwomen's cricket teamTrollstwitter reactionsTrolling

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
India Cricket Schedule 2017ICC RankingsLive Cricket ScoreToilet Ek Prem KathaVIP 2Bareilly Ki BarfiRedmi Note 5A

................................ Advertisement ................................