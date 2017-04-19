Miss My Guiding Light, Tweets Shah Rukh Khan To Sachin Tendulkar

@sachin_rt I believed,when u did well I would 2 & when u didn't,I will https://t.co/UhouyNYvvx a billion others I miss my guiding lite.ATB for the film - Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 19, 2017

Zindagi me haar na hoti to koi kabhi jeet ta nahi aur kuch seekhta bhi nahi. Touched by your words like a billion others, love u @iamsrk :-) https://t.co/zsjDfStHQY - sachin tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 19, 2017

Dear @sachin_rt , my best wishes for the success of 'Sachin ... a billion dreams'. God bless. - Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) April 18, 2017

After superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish his best to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his upcoming film Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, also tweeted the ace cricketer. In a beautiful message, the actor told Sachin how he misses his guiding light, just like a billion others do. Sachin also replied to Shah Rukh with an equally wonderful tweet."I believed, when you did well, I would too," says Shah Rukh in a tweet posted a few hours ago. His tweet has already received over 3,100 'likes' and more than 1,000 retweets.Sachin didn't take long to respond to Shah Rukh's lovely words. "Touched by your words like a billion others," he says in his tweet.Posted about an hour before writing this, Sachin's tweet has received almost 3,000 'likes' and more than 690 retweets."Thank you to both of you for making my life happy," says one commenter on the Twitter exchange. "Legends talking," says another.Last evening, superstar Rajinikanth, who seldom tweets, posted this message for Sachin:"Thank you Thalaiva," replied Sachin.Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a biographical documentary film on the cricketer's life. It is slated to hit screens on May 26.