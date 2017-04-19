News Flash
Miss My Guiding Light, Tweets Shah Rukh Khan To Sachin Tendulkar

Updated: April 19, 2017 16:37 IST
"Legends talking," says a Twitter user on the exchange.

NEW DELHI:  After superstar Rajinikanth took to Twitter to wish his best to cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his upcoming film Sachin: A Billion Dreams, Bollywood's Badshah, Shah Rukh Khan, also tweeted the ace cricketer. In a beautiful message, the actor told Sachin how he misses his guiding light, just like a billion others do. Sachin also replied to Shah Rukh with an equally wonderful tweet.

"I believed, when you did well, I would too," says Shah Rukh in a tweet posted a few hours ago. His tweet has already received over 3,100 'likes' and more than 1,000 retweets.
 
Sachin didn't take long to respond to Shah Rukh's lovely words. "Touched by your words like a billion others," he says in his tweet.
 
Posted about an hour before writing this, Sachin's tweet has received almost 3,000 'likes' and more than 690 retweets.

"Thank you to both of you for making my life happy," says one commenter on the Twitter exchange. "Legends talking," says another.

Last evening, superstar Rajinikanth, who seldom tweets, posted this message for Sachin:
 
"Thank you Thalaiva," replied Sachin.
 
Sachin: A Billion Dreams is a biographical documentary film on the cricketer's life. It is slated to hit screens on May 26.

