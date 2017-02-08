Budget
Collapse
Expand

Misha, Adira And Other Kids Whose Social Media Debuts Made Headlines

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: February 08, 2017 17:43 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Misha, Adira And Other Kids Whose Social Media Debuts Made Headlines
A day after sharing a hazy glimpse of his little princess, Shahid Kapoor has finally shared a proper picture of his daughter Misha. Earlier today, the Udta Punjab actor posted a beautiful picture of the six-month-old on Instagram. The little cutie is seen cradled in her mother Mira Rajput's arms in the photo. He introduced Misha to everyone with a caption that says "Hello world" on the photo sharing app. Since being shared, Misha's first picture has created a huge buzz online. However, Misha isn't the only celebrity kid whose social media debut made headlines.

Here's a look at five children (including Misha) whose first pictures, shared by their famous parents, brought smiles to everyone's faces.

Misha: Protective parents Shahid and Mira had shielded Mira from paparazzi for six months before they shared this adorable picture of Misha. Within two hours of being shared, Misha's picture has collected over 2.7 lakh 'likes' and thousands of comments on Instagram.
 
 

A photo posted by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on



Adira: It was on Adira's first birthday when the world finally got to see Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra's daughter for the first time. As a wonderful first birthday gift, Rani wrote a heartfelt note about her tiny bundle of joy, which was posted by Yash Raj Films on Twitter. "I love my baby Adira... Can't live or breathe without her... My life has changed... But for the better," she said in the note, adding: "I hope I can bring up Adira beautifully, without any fears... brave... wise... clever... disciplined... well mannered. I want everyone to be proud of her." The note collected over 1,600 'likes' on Twitter.
 
Laksshya: Daddy Tusshar Kapoor had shared several photos of his son Laksshya on Instagram but it was this picture with grandfather Jeetendra that won many hearts. "Baap numbri beta dusnumbri," Tusshar captioned the photo. It collected over 2,800 'likes' on Instagram.
 


Rahyl: Riteish Deshmukh made his 'Aai's' birthday even more special by introducing his younger son Rahyl to the world on October 10 last year. We can't help but go 'aww...' The photo has received over 1.7 lakh 'likes' and hundreds of comments on Instagram.
 


Ziva: The world had already fallen in love with M S Dhoni's princess Ziva but this was her picture posted by daddy himself on Instagram. Shared on July 15, the picture has received over 1.7 lakh 'likes' on the photo sharing app so far.
 
 

A photo posted by @mahi7781 on



Don't these babies put a huge smile on your face?

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READInside The Most Expensive Home In The US, Priced At $250 Million
Shahid KapoorShahid Kapoor daughter mishamishamisha first photomira rajputAdiraRani Mukerjilaksshya kapoortusshar kapoorJeetendraRahylRiteish DeshmukhZiva DhoniM S Dhoni

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Kung Fu YogaRaeesKaabilLive ScoreRedmi Note 4X

................................ Advertisement ................................