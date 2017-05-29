Millions Are Watching This Man Being Served A Dose Of Instant Karma

What goes around comes around, it is said - or hits you in the face when you least expect it, as in the case of one man in Australia. A video that has been viewed by millions (6.1 million to be precise) shows an angry pedestrian being served a dose of instant karma while he was out walking his dog.
Most likely recorded on a dashboard camera, the video shows a car driving towards a traffic signal. The man can be seen crossing the road, angrily gesturing towards the driver of the car. The man probably thought the car was approaching the crossing too fast and seems to be scolding the driver for it. However, distracted by his own anger, the man can be seen walking right into a traffic pole. Oops!
According to the information on the footage, the incident took place in Adelaide on May 23. It was shared on YouTube two days later and has since gone viral.
A few people offered an explanation for the man's behaviour. "The driver was accelerating towards a red light, the old guy was probably scared he was gonna get run over," says one YouTube user on the video. "Am I the only one who justifies the old man here? He was angry because you approached the stop a little too fast there. LOL," says another.
Others couldn't help find the video funny or make jokes about it.
"This is so funny," says one commenter. "His dog looks like he's used to this. LOL," says another.
