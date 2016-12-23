Millions Are Watching This Bride Dancing. Pura Facebook Thumakda. But Why?

Highlights Two videos have gone crazy viral with over 11 million views in total It shows the bride, not named, dancing as she makes her way to the mandap The videos have become a blockbuster hit on Facebook

The whole point of weddings is the dancing, right? Apart from the actual nuptials, of course - the fun that is to be had is what makes shaadi season so exciting. So It's not uncommon to see brides dancing with abandon during their big fat weddings but this particular bride, doing the hippy hippy shake in her lehenga, has become a blockbuster hit on Facebook. Two videos posted on December 20 have gone crazy viral with over 11 million views in total.The two videos have been shared by Delhi-based Sagar Arora, who mentions that you may have seen several brides making grand entrances but none like this one. Each video, about 30 seconds long, shows the bride, not named, dancing as she makes her way to the mandap. Her bridesmaids, also her cheer squad, can be seen dancing with her.In one video, the bride, dressed in red, dances to Kangana Ranaut's Queen track London Thumakda. In the other, she dances to Katrina Kaif and Siddharth Malhotra's Kala Chashma from Baar Baar Dekho.The videos have received major love on Facebook, with the post amassing over 1.4 lakh shares and more than 18,000 reactions."What an entry," says one commenter. "Superb entry," says another. Several others are tagging their friends suggesting they do something similar at their weddings.So without further ado, watch the videos below:What do you think about the bride's dancing entrance? Tell us in the comments section below.