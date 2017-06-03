Millions Are Watching These Students Dance To A '90s Bollywood Mashup The young women dance to everyone's favourite '90s Bollywood songs from AR Rahman's chart-busting Muqabala to Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana and even Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Koi Mil Gaya

Nostalgia rules. That's the only reason we can think of why this nearly three-minute long clip has suddenly gone massively viral on YouTube. The clip features students dancing to some of the biggest Bollywood hits from the 1990s - from AR Rahman's chart-busting Muqabala to Dil To Pagal Hai's Chak Dhoom Dhoom, Salman Khan's O O Jaane Jaana and even Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's Koi Mil Gaya.The clip starts off with a solo dancer belly dancing as a number of people watch on. Slowly, with each song, more and more young women join in the dancing. It's part performance, part flash mob. Apart from all the signature dance moves from each hit song, there's briefly even a little bit of classical dance thrown in the mix.Watch the video here:As of writing this, the video has 15,037,333 views. Where or when the video was shot is not immediately clear.The clip was uploaded on YouTube early this year on January 2 by someone who goes by the username ' rocks odisha .' However, it's only in the last 24 hours that the number of people watching the dance performance has suddenly shot up.What do you think of the dance performance and why do you think it's suddenly viral? Let us know in the comments section below.Click for more trending news