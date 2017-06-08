Why This Bengaluru Teen Girl Has A Planet Named After Her

Sahithi Pingali's efforts to clean up Bengaluru's frothy, polluted lakes have been recognised in a rather universal way

Updated: June 08, 2017
Sahithi Pingali, a 12th grader, studied the frothy, polluted lakes of Bengaluru

Bengaluru:  There is no doubt that the froth on the lakes of Bengaluru has generated a lot of interest - and attempts to clean it up. But the efforts of one Bengaluru student, Sahithi Pingali, have been recognised in a rather universal way - the 12th standard student of Inventure Academy has had a planet in the Milky Way named after her!
 
 
 


Sahithi had developed an app to collect data on the frothy, polluted lakes of Bengaluru through crowd-sourcing. She entered the app in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and was one of the 2,000 finalists from around the world. She came within the top 3 per cent at the ISEF competition - and for that achievement, the Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) decided to name a planet after her. MIT has the right to choose the name of minor planets.
 
 
 


Sahithi is right now not in Bengaluru, but is doing an internship at the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Michigan. And water pollution is still on her mind. She hopes to learn more about detecting and dealing with water pollution.
 

