Why This Bengaluru Teen Girl Has A Planet Named After Her

Sahithi had developed an app to collect data on the frothy, polluted lakes of Bengaluru through crowd-sourcing. She entered the app in the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) and was one of the 2,000 finalists from around the world. She came within the top 3 per cent at the ISEF competition - and for that achievement, the Lincoln Laboratory of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) decided to name a planet after her. MIT has the right to choose the name of minor planets.
Sahithi is right now not in Bengaluru, but is doing an internship at the Civil & Environmental Engineering Department of the University of Michigan. And water pollution is still on her mind. She hopes to learn more about detecting and dealing with water pollution.
Click for more trending news