Bill Gates Offers Advice To New College Graduates In 14 Tweets

Famously a Harvard dropout, Mr Gates begins by saying that if he were in college now, he would probably study artificial intelligence, energy, or biosciences. He calls them all "promising fields where you can make a huge impact."
1/ New college grads often ask me for career advice. At the risk of sounding like this guy...https://t.co/C68mjJ5g44— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
2/ AI, energy, and biosciences are promising fields where you can make a huge impact. It's what I would do if starting out today.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
Mr Gates adds he no longer believes there is only one way to measure intelligence.
4/ E.g. Intelligence takes many different forms. It is not one-dimensional. And not as important as I used to think.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
He even admits to one of his biggest regrets.
5/ I also have one big regret: When I left school, I knew little about the world's worst inequities. Took me decades to learn.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
6/ You know more than I did when I was your age. You can start fighting inequity, whether down the street or around the world, sooner.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
Mr Gates' wife Melinda Gates gets a special mention. As does his friend Warren Buffett.
7/ Meanwhile, surround yourself with people who challenge you, teach you, and push you to be your best self. As @MelindaGates does for me.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates 8/ Like @WarrenBuffett I measure my happiness by whether people close to me are happy and love me, & by the difference I make for others.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
He also makes a surprising revelation about the philosophy that drives him: the idea that the world is getting better, not worse, every single day.
.@melindagates@WarrenBuffett 9/ If I could give each of you a graduation present, it would be this--the most inspiring book I've ever read. pic.twitter.com/P67BuvpELJ— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates@WarrenBuffett 10/ @SAPinker shows how the world is getting better. Sounds crazy, but it's true. This is the most peaceful time in human history.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
Written by Harvard professor Steven Pinker, The Better Angels of Our Nature attempts to explain why the world has become a progressively less, not more, violent place, despite what it may seem like when you read the news.
Mr Gates goes on to explain why that sense of optimism is essential to recognise.
.@melindagates@WarrenBuffett@sapinker 11/ That matters because if you think the world is getting better, you want to spread the progress to more people and places.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates@WarrenBuffett@sapinker 12/ It doesn't mean you ignore the serious problems we face. It just means you believe they can be solved.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates@WarrenBuffett@sapinker 13/ This is the core of my worldview. It sustains me in tough times and is the reason I love my work. I think it can do same for you.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
.@melindagates@WarrenBuffett@sapinker 14/ This is an amazing time to be alive. I hope you make the most of it.— Bill Gates (@BillGates) May 15, 2017
"This thread is for every young person. And us old people, too," writes Steven Vore on Twitter.
"I'm literally taking screenshots of this thread and hanging print-outs in my office," comments Michael J Miraflor.
