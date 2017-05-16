Bill Gates Offers Advice To New College Graduates In 14 Tweets

When the world's richest man offers advice, it's probably a good idea to pay attention.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates offers fresh college graduates advice in a Twitter thread (AFP)

New Delhi:  When the world's richest man offers advice, it's probably a good idea to pay attention. On Monday, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates took to Twitter to offer some words of wisdom to young college graduates. In a Twitter thread, Mr Gates' advice ranges from what to study to the importance of giving back to society. He even ends his "tweetstorm" on a surprisingly philosophical note.

Famously a Harvard dropout, Mr Gates begins by saying that if he were in college now, he would probably study artificial intelligence, energy, or biosciences. He calls them all "promising fields where you can make a huge impact."
 
Mr Gates adds he no longer believes there is only one way to measure intelligence.
 
He even admits to one of his biggest regrets.
 
Mr Gates' wife Melinda Gates gets a special mention. As does his friend Warren Buffett. 
 
He also makes a surprising revelation about the philosophy that drives him: the idea that the world is getting better, not worse, every single day.
 
Written by Harvard professor Steven Pinker, The Better Angels of Our Nature attempts to explain why the world has become a progressively less, not more, violent place, despite what it may seem like when you read the news.

Mr Gates goes on to explain why that sense of optimism is essential to recognise.
 
"This thread is for every young person. And us old people, too," writes Steven Vore on Twitter.

"I'm literally taking screenshots of this thread and hanging print-outs in my office," comments Michael J Miraflor.

