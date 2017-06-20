Michelle Obama Posts Workout Photos. #FitnessGoals Declares Instagram

She hosted 'bootcamp weekends' for her friends

Offbeat | | Updated: June 20, 2017 15:33 IST
Former US First Lady Michelle Obama posted a series of workout photos on Instagram

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama maybe out of the White House but she's still continuing some of the traditions she started back in the presidential residence - like her commitment to staying fit. In a viral Instagram post, the ex-FLOTUS posted a series of photos exercising with some of her closest friends and continuing 'bootcamp weekends'.

"When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn't matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I'm no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos," she wrote in the post that has nearly a million likes.

Friends who work out together, stay together. The post has photos of the ladies doing lunges, leg raises, squats and a bonus photo of Mrs Obama holding a plank. Hard to miss those arms!
 
 

Back in 2010, Michelle Obama led a national awareness campaign called 'Let's Move' that aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among children and reduce childhood obesity.
 

Remember the time she gave push-up lessons to TV host Ellen Degeneres
 

On the fifth anniversary of the campaign, she started the #GimmeFive challenge asking people to share five ways to stay healthy. Several celebrities joined her challenge including Beyonce, Hugh Jackman and even the astronauts at the International Space Station. Her team came up with a 'Gimme Five' dance which she gave a glimpse of on The Ellen Show.



Former US President Barack Obama too joined her #GimmeFive challenge
 
Michelle Obama, Making America Fit Again!

