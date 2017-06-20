Michelle Obama Posts Workout Photos. #FitnessGoals Declares Instagram

"When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn't matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I'm no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos," she wrote in the post that has nearly a million likes.
Friends who work out together, stay together. The post has photos of the ladies doing lunges, leg raises, squats and a bonus photo of Mrs Obama holding a plank. Hard to miss those arms!
When I was at the White House, I often hosted bootcamp weekends for my close girlfriends. It didn’t matter that we were all at varying fitness levels. Our bootcamp weekends were a reminder that if we want to keep taking care of others, we need to take care of ourselves first. And even though I’m no longer at the White House, I've continued this tradition and wanted to share some photos. My girlfriends have been there for me through all kinds of life transitions over the years – including a pretty big one recently! – and we’ve done our best to stay healthy together. Whether it’s a bootcamp or a walk around the neighborhood, I hope you and your crew can find some time this summer to be healthy together.
Back in 2010, Michelle Obama led a national awareness campaign called 'Let's Move' that aimed to inculcate a healthy lifestyle among children and reduce childhood obesity.
Remember the time she gave push-up lessons to TV host Ellen Degeneres
On the fifth anniversary of the campaign, she started the #GimmeFive challenge asking people to share five ways to stay healthy. Several celebrities joined her challenge including Beyonce, Hugh Jackman and even the astronauts at the International Space Station. Her team came up with a 'Gimme Five' dance which she gave a glimpse of on The Ellen Show.
Former US President Barack Obama too joined her #GimmeFive challenge
Hey, @FLOTUS! The President has a challenge for you... #GimmeFivehttps://t.co/Wh6ZYONbVU— White House Archived (@ObamaWhiteHouse) May 13, 2015
Michelle Obama, Making America Fit Again!
