Met Gala 2017: Twitter Had A Ball Photoshopping Priyanka Chopra's Dress

From Aladdin's magic carpet to the vast desert to even malai on a forgotten cup of chai, people turned Priyanka's dress into a number of things. On Reddit, netizens even started a dedicated Photoshop Battle on the outfit.
So, here's a look at some of the best Photoshop creations out there.
The long train actually served a purpose - protection
Stop trolling Priyanka, she is protecting people from heat pic.twitter.com/aVwlA2DzsZ- Humor Silly (@Humor_Silly) May 2, 2017
#BREAKING: #BCCI Hires #PriyankaChopra To Provide Cover Protection To Stadiums During Rains. #IPL#IPL10pic.twitter.com/znKlloVDg8- AaHiL (@_Khan_Aahil) May 2, 2017
It was also apparently Aladdin's magic carpet
Alladin's magic carpet or Priyanka Chopra's dress? pic.twitter.com/51ktg7CxXD- Astronaut (@TheRobustRascal) May 2, 2017
And represented the various deserts of the world too
Priyanka Chopra with the Rajasthani folks! ;) pic.twitter.com/2eW3UC9OMj- Be YouNick (@BeYouNick182) May 2, 2017
Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini?- Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 2, 2017
Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ
There were jokes about Priyanka's supposed overseas debut
Who said Baywatch is her first Hollywood Movie#PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/UdCidVCKwR- SheTTy Anna (@AkashKshetty) May 2, 2017
And also her next
Priyanka Chopra's next movie. pic.twitter.com/hdAhul7YyM- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017
Phir Dangal bhi huya
Some edited scenes from the movie dangal. pic.twitter.com/KM9KgW9CdI- Hun (@nickhunterr) May 2, 2017
There were also some malai jokes
This is the 3rd time I'm removing malai from my chai and it's getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj- Pranav (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017
Meanwhilr Chai Malai Maar ke got a new meaning #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/tRsvFa072V- ThankGodIAmUgly (@ThankGodIAmUgly) May 2, 2017
And finally this one. Ouch!
Breaking news : Tamil Nadu minister uses Priyanka Chopra's dress to conserve water. pic.twitter.com/Q4r0Thb1Ii- Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017
Meanwhile, when most of the Internet was busy using their skills to Photoshop Priyanka's outfit, one YouTuber hilariously parodied the overall fashion at the Met Gala. Quenlin Blackwell created some rather bizarre outfits using everyday objects like a broom, a cane basket and wine glasses, to spoof some of the outfits seen at the red carpet. Take a look.
I wasn't able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create. pic.twitter.com/6jXnpRdTCB- queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 2, 2017
Ms Blackwell's hilarious video has collected over two lakh 'likes' and more than 87,000 retweets on Twitter so far.
Tell us what you think about the fashion at the Met Gala using the comments section below.
