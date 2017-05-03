Met Gala 2017: Twitter Had A Ball Photoshopping Priyanka Chopra's Dress

A look at some of the best Photoshop creations of Priyanka Chopras Met Gala dress.

Stop trolling Priyanka, she is protecting people from heat pic.twitter.com/aVwlA2DzsZ - Humor Silly (@Humor_Silly) May 2, 2017

Alladin's magic carpet or Priyanka Chopra's dress? pic.twitter.com/51ktg7CxXD - Astronaut (@TheRobustRascal) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra with the Rajasthani folks! ;) pic.twitter.com/2eW3UC9OMj - Be YouNick (@BeYouNick182) May 2, 2017

Have you guys always wondered where Mr. Perfectionist Aamir Khan shot the Guzarish song for Ghajini?



Me too. pic.twitter.com/r0Wc5J5ejQ - Akshar (@AksharPathak) May 2, 2017

Who said Baywatch is her first Hollywood Movie#PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/UdCidVCKwR - SheTTy Anna (@AkashKshetty) May 2, 2017

Priyanka Chopra's next movie. pic.twitter.com/hdAhul7YyM - Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017

Some edited scenes from the movie dangal. pic.twitter.com/KM9KgW9CdI - Hun (@nickhunterr) May 2, 2017

This is the 3rd time I'm removing malai from my chai and it's getting out of hand now. pic.twitter.com/kdeVf151Fj - Pranav (@pranavsapra) May 2, 2017

Meanwhilr Chai Malai Maar ke got a new meaning #PriyankaChoprapic.twitter.com/tRsvFa072V - ThankGodIAmUgly (@ThankGodIAmUgly) May 2, 2017

Breaking news : Tamil Nadu minister uses Priyanka Chopra's dress to conserve water. pic.twitter.com/Q4r0Thb1Ii - Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) May 2, 2017

I wasn't able to make it to The #MetGala but here are my outfits for the event!!..These looks took YEARS to create. pic.twitter.com/6jXnpRdTCB - queen quen (@quenblackwell) May 2, 2017