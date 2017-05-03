Met Gala 2017: Twitter Had A Ball Photoshopping Priyanka Chopra's Dress

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: May 03, 2017 15:01 IST
2 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Met Gala 2017: Twitter Had A Ball Photoshopping Priyanka Chopra's Dress

A look at some of the best Photoshop creations of Priyanka Chopras Met Gala dress.

NEW DELHI:  All of yesterday, Desi GirlPriyanka Chopra's Met Gala outfit stopped major traffic on social media. The gorgeous actor stepped out on the red carpet dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a long train that quickly became social media's focal point of discussion. Reactions from people, some impressed others making jokes, had Priyanka Chopra trending on both Twitter and Facebook. But even as those reactions poured in, many were busy Photoshopping the Quantico actor's dress to showcase what they thought it represented.

From Aladdin's magic carpet to the vast desert to even malai on a forgotten cup of chai, people turned Priyanka's dress into a number of things. On Reddit, netizens even started a dedicated Photoshop Battle on the outfit.

So, here's a look at some of the best Photoshop creations out there.

The long train actually served a purpose - protection
 
It was also apparently Aladdin's magic carpet
 
And represented the various deserts of the world too
 
There were jokes about Priyanka's supposed overseas debut
 
And also her next
 
Phir Dangal bhi huya
 
There were also some malai jokes
 
And finally this one. Ouch!
 
Meanwhile, when most of the Internet was busy using their skills to Photoshop Priyanka's outfit, one YouTuber hilariously parodied the overall fashion at the Met Gala. Quenlin Blackwell created some rather bizarre outfits using everyday objects like a broom, a cane basket and wine glasses, to spoof some of the outfits seen at the red carpet. Take a look.
 
Ms Blackwell's hilarious video has collected over two lakh 'likes' and more than 87,000 retweets on Twitter so far.

Tell us what you think about the fashion at the Met Gala using the comments section below.

Click here more trending stories

Trending

Share this story on

2 Shares
ALSO READTelangana TS SSC Results 2017 To Be Announced Today, Know How To Check At Bse.telangana.gov.in
met gala 2017priyanka chopraRalph Laurentwitter reactiontwitter reactionsphotoshop battle

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
IPL ScheduleIPL Points TableLive Cricket ScoreBaahubali 2

................................ Advertisement ................................