Met Gala 2017: Twitter Had A Ball Photoshopping Priyanka Chopra's Dress

All of yesterday, Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra's Met Gala outfit stopped major traffic on social media. The gorgeous actor stepped out on the red carpet dressed in a custom Ralph Lauren trench coat gown with a long train that quickly became social media's focal point of discussion. Reactions from people, some impressed others making jokes, had Priyanka Chopra trending on both Twitter and Facebook. But even as those reactions poured in, many were busy Photoshopping the Quantico actor's dress to showcase what they thought it represented.From Aladdin's magic carpet to the vast desert to even malai on a forgotten cup of chai, people turned Priyanka's dress into a number of things. On Reddit, netizens even started a dedicated Photoshop Battle on the outfit.So, here's a look at some of the best Photoshop creations out there.The long train actually served a purpose - protectionIt was also apparently Aladdin's magic carpetAnd represented the various deserts of the world tooThere were jokes about Priyanka's supposed overseas debutAnd also her nextPhir Dangal bhi huyaThere were also some malai jokesAnd finally this one. Ouch!Meanwhile, when most of the Internet was busy using their skills to Photoshop Priyanka's outfit, one YouTuber hilariously parodied the overall fashion at the Met Gala. Quenlin Blackwell created some rather bizarre outfits using everyday objects like a broom, a cane basket and wine glasses, to spoof some of the outfits seen at the red carpet. Take a look.Ms Blackwell's hilarious video has collected over two lakh 'likes' and more than 87,000 retweets on Twitter so far.Tell us what you think about the fashion at the Met Gala using the comments section below.