Message In A Bottle To Be Reunited With Author... 36 Years Later

"I could see there a message in it and I was like, 'Holy smokes'" Ryan told ABC News.
The note read: "This bottle was set adrift off Fernandina Beach, Florida on the 10th of June, 1981. To the finder, I would appreciate it if you would respond as to where, when and found by whom. My permanent address is as follows on the back. Thanks, Douglas H. Stephens."
One small problem: Douglas did not live at the address given anymore. That is when, according to ABC News, Ryan decided to ask Southeast Adventure Outfitters, an eco tour company, to post the pics on their Facebook page in an effort to reach out to Douglas.
In less than 12 hours, the two men were in touch. ABC News reports that they plan to meet in August so Ryan can return the bottle to Douglas.
"I think that's the most exciting thing - to give the bottle back," said Burchett to ABC News. "I'm more excited about that than when I found it."
