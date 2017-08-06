Men Charged 18% More At This Cafe And Internet Is Really Divided

The 'Handsome Her' cafe recently opened in the Brunswick area of Melbourne

Would LOVE everyones thoughts on this. My friends cafe in #Brunswick, Handsom Her - is for women by women AND an has a 18% gender tax! pic.twitter.com/tVSX3PO4q8 — Paige Cardona (@paigecardona) August 3, 2017

As a man - no problem with it at all. No reason women shouldn't have their own spaces and be able to dictate what the rules are in them. — Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott_29) August 3, 2017

I understand the principle, however, I'm pretty sure different prices based on gender is illegal. — Robert Griffin (@RLGriffinGWS) August 3, 2017

I think if you want to fight for equality then surely treating everyone the same is the way to go — Leroy Brown (@LeighroyH) August 3, 2017

I love it. Especially if it creates an environment where women feel safe — Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) August 3, 2017

If it was the other way around there would be riots in the streets!!! — 7th Panzer Division (@CroPanzerKama) August 3, 2017

Highlighting wage gap in a very tangible wayand creating spaces for and by women As long as it's trans inclusive it sounds great — Margot Fink (@margot_fink) August 3, 2017

Not a fan. Whilst appreciate highlighting the issue of pay, creating an us and them is divisive. Flip this, and Twitter is in flames. — Paulonc (@PJS_84) August 3, 2017

This sums my thoughts up perfectly. I get the idea behind it, but I can't help but feel that it creates a bigger divide. — Chris Lowry (@Lowry_16) August 3, 2017

Boardering on it? Well and truly discrimination. All female staff. Well and truly illegal if you discriminate against a gender when hiring! — Jake Whenan (@wheno15) August 3, 2017

Divisive - surely they can understand that ostracising one sector of the community based on gender is not moving toward equality! — General Soreness (@GenSorenessSC) August 3, 2017

love it! Spaces for ladies is always great and highlighting the pay gap like this is harder for people to ignore. — Fiona Cannon (@FiCan) August 3, 2017