Men Charged 18% More At This Cafe And Internet Is Really Divided

"House Rules, Rule #1: women have priority seating. Rule #2: men will be charged an 18% premium to reflect the gender pay gap (2016) which is donated to a women's service. Rule #3 respect goes both ways," reads a blackboard outside the premises.
The tax is optional, so far, but none of the male customers have refused to pay the extra tax, reported Yahoo.
The restaurant's aim is to start a dialogue about disparity in wage based on gender.
"I do want people to think about it, because we've had this (pay discrepancy) for decades and decades and we're bringing it to the forefront of people's minds. I like that it is making men stop and question their privilege a little bit," owner Alex O'Brien told Broadsheet.
While customers have been mostly receptive of the policy, on internet, the policy divided opinion after a friend posted it on Twitter.
Would LOVE everyones thoughts on this. My friends cafe in #Brunswick, Handsom Her - is for women by women AND an has a 18% gender tax! pic.twitter.com/tVSX3PO4q8— Paige Cardona (@paigecardona) August 3, 2017
As a man - no problem with it at all. No reason women shouldn't have their own spaces and be able to dictate what the rules are in them.— Josh Elliott (@JoshElliott_29) August 3, 2017
I understand the principle, however, I'm pretty sure different prices based on gender is illegal.— Robert Griffin (@RLGriffinGWS) August 3, 2017
I think if you want to fight for equality then surely treating everyone the same is the way to go— Leroy Brown (@LeighroyH) August 3, 2017
I love it. Especially if it creates an environment where women feel safe— Erin Riley (@erinrileyau) August 3, 2017
If it was the other way around there would be riots in the streets!!!— 7th Panzer Division (@CroPanzerKama) August 3, 2017
Highlighting wage gap in a very tangible wayand creating spaces for and by women As long as it's trans inclusive it sounds great— Margot Fink (@margot_fink) August 3, 2017
Not a fan. Whilst appreciate highlighting the issue of pay, creating an us and them is divisive. Flip this, and Twitter is in flames.— Paulonc (@PJS_84) August 3, 2017
This sums my thoughts up perfectly. I get the idea behind it, but I can't help but feel that it creates a bigger divide.— Chris Lowry (@Lowry_16) August 3, 2017
Boardering on it? Well and truly discrimination. All female staff. Well and truly illegal if you discriminate against a gender when hiring!— Jake Whenan (@wheno15) August 3, 2017
Divisive - surely they can understand that ostracising one sector of the community based on gender is not moving toward equality!— General Soreness (@GenSorenessSC) August 3, 2017
love it! Spaces for ladies is always great and highlighting the pay gap like this is harder for people to ignore.— Fiona Cannon (@FiCan) August 3, 2017
The vegan cafe also wants to do its bit to be eco-friendly. 'Handsome Her' doesn't give out disposable cups but hands out ceramic mugs instead, many of which come from charities and locals.
The women-oriented theme is reflected in its decor. There is a wall dedicated to inspirational women of our times. A good source of #motivation
And here's the team, consisting mostly of women, that runs the tight ship.
Do you think the tax is the right way to tackle gender pay gap or does it deepen the divide? Let us know in the comments below.
