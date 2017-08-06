Men Charged 18% More At This Cafe And Internet Is Really Divided

House Rule: Men will be charged an 18% premium to reflect the gender pay gap (2016) which is donated to a women's service

August 06, 2017
The 'Handsome Her' cafe recently opened in the Brunswick area of Melbourne

'Handsome Her' in Melbourne, Australia is a cafe by women, for women. Opened recently, the vegan cafe is already making a buzz, not for its selection of food or ambience but for its house rules. If you're a man, one week every month, you will be asked to pay 18% more than a woman. The premium, the restaurant says, is to bring attention to gender wage gap and the extra money they make will go towards women's charities.

"House Rules, Rule #1: women have priority seating. Rule #2: men will be charged an 18% premium to reflect the gender pay gap (2016) which is donated to a women's service. Rule #3 respect goes both ways," reads a blackboard outside the premises.

The tax is optional, so far, but none of the male customers have refused to pay the extra tax, reported Yahoo.

The restaurant's aim is to start a dialogue about disparity in wage based on gender.

"I do want people to think about it, because we've had this (pay discrepancy) for decades and decades and we're bringing it to the forefront of people's minds. I like that it is making men stop and question their privilege a little bit," owner Alex O'Brien told Broadsheet.

While customers have been mostly receptive of the policy, on internet, the policy divided opinion after a friend posted it on Twitter.
 
The vegan cafe also wants to do its bit to be eco-friendly. 'Handsome Her' doesn't give out disposable cups but hands out ceramic mugs instead, many of which come from charities and locals.
 

The women-oriented theme is reflected in its decor. There is a wall dedicated to inspirational women of our times. A good source of #motivation
 

And here's the team, consisting mostly of women, that runs the tight ship.
 

Do you think the tax is the right way to tackle gender pay gap or does it deepen the divide? Let us know in the comments below.

