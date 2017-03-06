Meet The Mumbai Woman Who Has No Room For Stereotypes In Her Life

Highlights This Mumbai woman's simple yet powerful message is winning Facebook 'If you're happy with yourself, judgments won't matter,' she says Her post has been shared on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page

"I'm plus sized, I'm a feminist and I wear a turban because I'm a Khalsa," says a Mumbai woman on the Humans of Bombay Facebook page. Her post, shared just two days before International Women's Day, makes for the perfect lesson for all women to be comfortable in their own skin, regardless of what anyone has to say. The inspiring post has collected over 3,800 reactions and almost 200 shares since being put up about two hours before writing this."I don't understand stereotypes. Men are supposed to be strong, women are supposed to have long hair and be petite to look attractive," she says on Facebook before describing herself as an opposite to this perception.The woman, not named, says she often gets judged by people for her appearance. "I get stared at a lot, people nudge one another to look at me and so many times they laugh all because I'm wearing a turban on my head and it's not a 'woman' thing to do," she says on Facebook.She, however, has no room for such judgement in her life. "People are so quick to judge based on an outer appearance, but I feel comfortable in my skin - I feel happy and beautiful regardless of what I look from the outside and that's the message," she says on Facebook.And her message applies to everyone. All those who sometimes get worn down by people's opinions, need to adhere to her advice. "People will always find reasons to judge you, but if you're happy and content with yourself - none of those judgments will matter," she says.A simple yet powerful message, right? Read her post in its entirety below."Note all the people feeling inferior about themselves in any way, take note from this lady. You all are wonderful, beautiful, amazing, smart and powerful," says one commenter. "#Kaurageous," says another.What do you think of this woman's message? Tell us using the comments section below.