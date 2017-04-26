MCD Election Results 2017: As BJP Heads For Big Win, Twitter Reacts To AAP's Scorecard

Pic 1 - AAP internal survey- Pranay Tiwari (@pranayom) April 26, 2017
Pic 2 - AAP actual #MCDresults#MCDelectionresults2017#MCDelections2017pic.twitter.com/tG9QWMEDjH
Haha
BJP's new logo after another probable victory- Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) April 26, 2017
BJ :P#MCDresults#MCDElectionResults
A lot of guesses were made about how Arvind Kejriwal would react
So aap lost #MCDresults now wait for this pic.twitter.com/TJpcwbLvlK- Pratik Shah (@thepoetpratik) April 26, 2017
AAP has repeatedly voiced concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs) being tampered with and suggested that the MCD polls should be conducted using paper ballots
Arvind Kejriwal currently to his P.A.: "Woh EVM tampering ka press release dena, practice karna hai" :)#DelhiMCDElections2017@sambitswaraj- Vinodh Nagarajaiah (@Vinodh_Gowda) April 26, 2017
Delhi MCD Elections are crucial. Only 2 possibilities:- Aladdin (@Alllahdin) April 20, 2017
1. AAP will win
2. EVM Tampering
But Twitter had a field day trolling AAP
Kejriwal wanted clean Delhi and Delhites took it way too seriously #MCDelectionresults2017- Dr. Jal Kukdi (@Jal_Kukdi) April 26, 2017
Initial trends suggest EVM aur Voter Miley hue hain Ji#MCDresults- Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) April 26, 2017
Click here for more trending stories.