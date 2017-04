MCD Election Results 2017: As BJP Heads For Big Win, Twitter Reacts To AAP's Scorecard

The setback for AAP comes after humiliating defeats in Goa and Punjab assembly elections.

BJP's new logo after another probable victory



BJ :P#MCDresults#MCDElectionResults - Yash Agarwalla (@Yashagarwalla) April 26, 2017

So aap lost #MCDresults now wait for this pic.twitter.com/TJpcwbLvlK - Pratik Shah (@thepoetpratik) April 26, 2017

Arvind Kejriwal currently to his P.A.: "Woh EVM tampering ka press release dena, practice karna hai" :)#DelhiMCDElections2017@sambitswaraj - Vinodh Nagarajaiah (@Vinodh_Gowda) April 26, 2017

Delhi MCD Elections are crucial. Only 2 possibilities:

1. AAP will win

2. EVM Tampering - Aladdin (@Alllahdin) April 20, 2017

Kejriwal wanted clean Delhi and Delhites took it way too seriously #MCDelectionresults2017 - Dr. Jal Kukdi (@Jal_Kukdi) April 26, 2017

Initial trends suggest EVM aur Voter Miley hue hain Ji#MCDresults - Mihir Jha (@MihirkJha) April 26, 2017

The BJP is set to retain all three municipal corporations in Delhi as it raced ahead in all of them. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which rules Delhi, is fighting for second place with the Congress. The setback for AAP comes after humiliating defeats in Goa and Punjab assembly elections in March. As leads predict a clean sweep for BJP, after controlling the civic corporations for a decade, here's how Twitter is reacting to AAP's scorecard:HahaA lot of guesses were made about how Arvind Kejriwal would reactAAP has repeatedly voiced concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs) being tampered with and suggested that the MCD polls should be conducted using paper ballotsBut Twitter had a field day trolling AAPClick here for more trending stories.