MCD Election Results 2017: As BJP Heads For Big Win, Twitter Reacts To AAP's Scorecard

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 26, 2017 10:58 IST
The setback for AAP comes after humiliating defeats in Goa and Punjab assembly elections.

New Delhi:  The BJP is set to retain all three municipal corporations in Delhi as it raced ahead in all of them. Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP, which rules Delhi, is fighting for second place with the Congress. The setback for AAP comes after humiliating defeats in Goa and Punjab assembly elections in March. As leads predict a clean sweep for BJP, after controlling the civic corporations for a decade, here's how Twitter is reacting to AAP's scorecard:
 
Haha
 
A lot of guesses were made about how Arvind Kejriwal would react
 
AAP has repeatedly voiced concerns about electronic voting machines (EVMs) being tampered with and suggested that the MCD polls should be conducted using paper ballots
 
But Twitter had a field day trolling AAP
 
