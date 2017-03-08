Mark Zuckerberg, Harvard Dropout, Will Finally Get His Degree

The video begins with the tech billionaires hanging out, eating snacks, when the invitation to speak at Harvard arrives. "I remember you did it 10 years ago when Priscilla (his wife) graduated," Mr Zuckerberg tells Mr Gates. "I was there."
"Thirty years later than I was supposed to," he laughs in response.
"They know we didn't actually graduate, right?" Mr Zuckerberg asks Mr Gates.
"Oh, that is the best part," he explains. "They actually give you a degree."
The video ends with Mr Gates offering to help Mr Zuckerberg write his speech.
"Always happy to help, Mark. Good luck on your speech," comments Mr Gates on the Facebook video. "Hope the honorary degree helps you land your dream job."
Watch the entire video here:
At 32, as Harvard's daily student newspaper The Harvard Crimson notes, Mr Zuckerberg is the youngest commencement speaker selected in recent history.
"Two ways to get a Harvard degree - go to class or build a company that changes the world," writes Deborah Liu on Facebook. "I think both of you took the hard way. And we thank you for it!"