Manipur Students Allegedly Denied Entry Into Taj Mahal, Inquiry Ordered

The students were stopped by guards who allegedly commented that they "resembled foreigners."

Not just Manipur students. I was called a Bangladeshi and barred entry to Taj Mahal. One of the reasons I hate that place and Agra. - Shabana (@shabanais) January 10, 2017

I will visit any wonder on earth but will never go back to Taj Mahal. Enough of humiliation. In any case Humayun's Tomb looks better. - Shabana (@shabanais) January 10, 2017

No one's nationality is written on the face. What is wrong if one asked proof of nationality at Taj Mahal? - The Mox (@Mox1t) January 10, 2017

Manipur students 'denied' entry into Taj Mahal, asked for proof of nationality: report - #MGWV #F4F #Follow (@MechanicalBaba) January 10, 2017