Manipur Election Results 2017: Activist Irom Sharmila Got Only 90 Votes, Twitter Is Shocked

Irom Sharmila got fewer votes than Rakhi Sawant. Let that sink in.— Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 11, 2017
That Irom Sharmila lost is the biggest blow. She gave up everything for Manipur and Manipur ignored her.— Kewrious (@Kewrious) March 11, 2017
No one betrayed #IromSharmila Her struggle will remain an iconic for us.However she needed time/strategy #ManipurElection2017@BeingAxomiya— Binalakshmi Nepram (@BinaNepram) March 11, 2017
@pramatheshb I knew she was not winning, bt only 90 votes, is that all she earned in years?— Trisha Gupta (@Being_Outspoken) March 11, 2017
90 votes for Irom Sharmila's 16 years of fast & we talk about bringing change in politics !!!— SAKSHI KHANNA (@tweetsakshi) March 11, 2017
Irom Sharmila fasted for 5840 days and received only 90 votes for her sacrifice. Let that sink in.— Mayukh Majumdar (@themayukhsutra) March 11, 2017
Irom Sharmila got 90 votes. NOTA got 143 votes.— Tintin (@boringTinTin) March 11, 2017
Why Irom Sharmila got only 90 votes & lost badly.#congress#ManipurElection2017#ElectionResultspic.twitter.com/xqL9dHdHIn— Nikhil Sapre (@FineLogic) March 11, 2017
It's time for you to live for yourself, Irom Sharmila. You have done enough for the people of Manipur. They don't even deserve you.— Tesla (@teslaholic) March 11, 2017
After the results were announced, Ms Sharmila said she had decided to quit politics.