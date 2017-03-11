Manipur Election Results 2017: Activist Irom Sharmila Got Only 90 Votes, Twitter Is Shocked

Manipur Election Results 2017: Activist Irom Sharmila Got Only 90 Votes, Twitter Is Shocked

Manipur election results 2017: Irom Sharmila lost with a record margin, polling only 90 votes

New Delhi: Manipur handed its 'Iron Lady' a humiliating defeat at the polls today. Irom Sharmila, who took on Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh in his stronghold of Thoubal, lost with a record margin. She got only 90 votes. The 44-year-old activist ended her 16-year fast last year against the Armed Forces' Special Powers Act (AFSPA) to contest the elections. She said she wanted to become the Chief Minister to continue her agitation. Twitter was quick to comment on her stunning loss - some even attributing it to Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who publicly supported her party, the Peoples' Resurgence and Justice Alliance.
After the results were announced, Ms Sharmila said she had decided to quit politics.

