Manipur Election Results 2017: Activist Irom Sharmila Got Only 90 Votes, Twitter Is Shocked

Irom Sharmila got fewer votes than Rakhi Sawant. Let that sink in. — Tanmay Bhat (@thetanmay) March 11, 2017

That Irom Sharmila lost is the biggest blow. She gave up everything for Manipur and Manipur ignored her. — Kewrious (@Kewrious) March 11, 2017

No one betrayed #IromSharmila Her struggle will remain an iconic for us.However she needed time/strategy #ManipurElection2017@BeingAxomiya — Binalakshmi Nepram (@BinaNepram) March 11, 2017

@pramatheshb I knew she was not winning, bt only 90 votes, is that all she earned in years? — Trisha Gupta (@Being_Outspoken) March 11, 2017

90 votes for Irom Sharmila's 16 years of fast & we talk about bringing change in politics !!! — SAKSHI KHANNA (@tweetsakshi) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila fasted for 5840 days and received only 90 votes for her sacrifice. Let that sink in. — Mayukh Majumdar (@themayukhsutra) March 11, 2017

Irom Sharmila got 90 votes. NOTA got 143 votes.



So, associating herself with @ArvindKejriwal did have a huge impact. #ElectionResults — Tintin (@boringTinTin) March 11, 2017