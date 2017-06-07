Man Wades Dangerously Close To Shark, Gets Stung By Stingrays In Process

Dale Pearson waded in dangerously close to a 14-feet great white shark.

Dale Pearson received the shock of his life when he looked out of his house in Mexico on May 27 and noticed a huge shark in the shallow waters of the Sea of Cortez. The 14-feet-long great white shark was apparently stranded just 3-feet away from the shore, close enough for Dale to paddle in, in order to get a clearer look. As he wades in dangerously close, the shark can be seen thrashing around in the water and flashing its teeth for a brief, terrifying moment. Watch the video below:

Disclaimer: Disturbing visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.



According to Dale, the shark wasn't stranded in water but feeding on the stingrays circling around. In the original video, posted by Dale himself on his YouTube page, he shows how the stingrays managed to sting him as he waded in.
 
Many on social media have posted horrified comments, both for the shark and for Dale for going in so close to it.

Let us know what you think of the video using the comments section below.

