Man vs Animal: Bear Charges At Hunter In Scary Confrontation "I should have shot a long time ago. Scared me," he says to the camera after the near death experience.

16 Shares EMAIL PRINT The hunter was near Fire River in Ontario when the encounter with the bear happened



Richard Wesley was near Fire River in Ontario when he spotted a black bear in a distance. The bear was going about minding his business, perhaps not bothered about the hunter's presence.



But roughly a minute into the video, when the bear walks in his direction, Richard Wesley tries to scare off the bear by making a loud noise. That doesn't down go too well with the bear.



In split seconds, the angry animal charges at him throwing him to the ground. The camera falls and the confrontation between the two cannot be seen. But moments later, the hunter appears on the camera, surprisingly unharmed but shaken by the encounter that nearly killed him. The bear is nowhere in sight.



"I should have shot a long time ago. Scared me," he says to the camera after the near death experience.







Richard Wesley suffered a bruised elbow as a result of the bear pinning him to the ground.



"Genuinely happy that this was a non fatal or tragic outcome," he wrote on YouTube.



