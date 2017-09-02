Man Tweets Mumbai Police About Car With 'Lal Batti'. See The VIPs Inside

One such complaint came from a Twitter user who tweeted photos of a car using the now-bannedlal batti. In April this year, use of the infamous red beacon by politicians and government officials was banned with the exception of ambulances, fire engine and police vans. The man promptly tweeted photos of the defaulter, also tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in the tweet.
"VIP culture. The occupants claimed that it is bomb squad & is permitted. Laughable," he informed in the tweet.
@MumbaiMirror@CPMumbaiPolice@narendramodi@Dev_Fadnavis VIP culture. The occupants claimed that it is bomb squad & is permitted. Laughable pic.twitter.com/PkvayKpQDR— Dinesh Shetty (@shettykdinesh) August 31, 2017
The following day, Mumbai Police responded with information about the occupants.
"Sir, D (sic) VIPs in d (sic) car R (sic) Max & Tyson who indeed have d (sic) permission to choose the fastest route as they r (sic) on call & rushing to sniff a bomb out!," said the tweet.
Along with the tweet, adorable photos of the "VIPs", which we guess means - Very Important Puppers, right?
Sir, D VIPs in d car R Max & Tyson who indeed have d permission to choose the fastest route as they r on call & rushing to sniff a bomb out! pic.twitter.com/FemadbZEaN— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 31, 2017
And it's safe to say the complainant and others on Twitter were fully satisfied with the response.
Thank your responding and clarifying. It is the first timely response from a#authority. It is satisfying to note that tweets are noticed— Dinesh Shetty (@shettykdinesh) August 31, 2017
Oh such an adorable answer! Compliments to ur social media team @MumbaiPolice... absolutely fabulous job!— Siddhesh Bhobe (@siddheshb) August 31, 2017
Mumbai's finest. Men, canine and twitter team.— Arun Nair (@arun284nair) September 1, 2017
The Twitter handler is also at par— Vaibhav Sheth (@buntys82) September 1, 2017
At least these VIPs are Faithful !— anuraag sharrma (@anuraagsharrma) September 1, 2017
The supercops of Mumbai police...proud of them.— Sagar Panda (@sagarpanda) August 31, 2017
During the recent flooding in Mumbai after heavy rain battered the city, Mumbai Police won praise for their quick response to the situation. While cops on the ground worked tirelessly to help stranded commuters, the force also actively monitored social media traffic to help people if necessary.
Click for more trending news