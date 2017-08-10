Man Sues Heineken, Says Dead Geckos In Beer Can Made Him 'Violently Ill' In the 10-page lawsuit, George Toubbeh says he experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting after consuming the "foul-drinking beer" in 2015.

A man in California has sued beer company Heineken claiming he fell "violently ill" after drinking from a can that allegedly had dead geckos inside.In the 10-page lawsuit, George Toubbeh says he experienced severe abdominal pain and vomiting after consuming the "foul-drinking beer" in 2015. When his daughter examined the can, she found two dead leopard geckos inside, he says. The lawsuit also states that the geckos were not decomposed and perhaps were still alive when the beer was poured into the can and sealed at the bottling facility.Heineken has denied the charge, reported the Orange County Register "Heineken USA holds the safety and integrity of the products we import to the highest standards. We have investigated this isolated claim, and based on a number of factors, we confidently believe there is no merit to this claim," a spokeswoman told the website.The plaintiff said because of the incident, he suffered from "extreme anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder" for three months.Click for more trending news