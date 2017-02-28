Man Pulls Out Napkin Through Phone In 'Magic Trick'. You Can Try It Too

Nothing impresses people quite like a well-executed magic trick. So a magician decided to show people one of his cool tricks and even showed everyone exactly how can they can try it too. To paraphrase Harry Potter's Severus Snape - 'there will be no foolish wand-waving or silly incantations' in this trick. All you need is a napkin and regular smartphone to perform this piece of magic. A video, shared by the Shanghaiist Facebook page, shows the magician in action. The video has collected over 5 lakh views, some 11,000 reactions and almost 4,000 shares since February 27.The video first shows the magician performing his incredible trick. He can be seen pulling out a red napkin through a smartphone. It seems like the napkin is going through the phone from one side and coming out on the other. Impressive right?Turns out the trick doesn't involve 'magic' at all - it's just an illusion. The man eventually goes on to show how he performed the trick.The napkin doesn't really go through the phone but through a piece of sticky tape stuck on the phone's screen. We'll just let you watch the video to see how he does it. You may not understand what he's saying but the demonstration is enough for you to understand what's happening.While many people like the video, several others wish the man hadn't disclosed the trick behind it."Why ruin the magic? We wanna get fooled... that's the fun part actually," says one commenter. "Dude did an amazing trick. Showed us his trick. Still can't do his trick. Maybe 1 more day. I'll get this down," says another who apparently tried it.Would you try this too? Do tell us how it goes.