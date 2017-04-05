Man Pranks Tourists By Pretending To Be Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: April 05, 2017 14:00 IST
34 Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Pranks Tourists By Pretending To Be Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

This man pranked tourists by pretending to be a wax statue at London's Madame Tussauds wax museum

New Delhi:  London's famous wax museum Madame Tussauds is where you'll see wax figures of everyone from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan to A-list Hollywood celebrities, sports stars and even a few members of the British royal family. One person you may not recognise there, however, is Usama Shamsan. Don't spend too much time wondering where you may have heard of him - because, chances are, you haven't. Yet. The man from Wales is getting lots of laughs on social media after successfully pranking a number of people by pretending to be a wax statue at the tourist spot recently.
 
 

A post shared by Usama Shamsan (@usamashamsan) on


"When you walk past a waxwork in Madame Tussauds... don't know the famous person... but really want to get your money's worth. I bet he will be devastated when he finds out it's only Usama Shamsan," he wrote in the caption of one of the videos posted on his Instagram account.  



The 24-year-old told WalesOnline that a surprisingly large number of unsuspecting tourists stopped to take selfies with him.

"People genuinely thought I was a wax figure," Usama said. "They were touching my hand and poking my face."

"I didn't have to stand there for long at all, it was literally minutes. As soon as I was still and the next person walked through the door, they would stop and take pictures and selfies with me."

The 23rd branch of the famous wax museum is set to open in New Delhi in July. 

Click here for more trending stories.

Trending

Share this story on

34 Shares
ALSO READBJP Lawmaker's Daughter Stabbed By Stalker On Campus, Finger Cut Off
Madame TussaudsMadame Tussauds wax museumwax museumprank

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Live Cricket ScoreNaam ShabanaPoornaThe SalesmanYouTube Go App

................................ Advertisement ................................