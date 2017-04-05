Man Pranks Tourists By Pretending To Be Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds

"When you walk past a waxwork in Madame Tussauds... don't know the famous person... but really want to get your money's worth. I bet he will be devastated when he finds out it's only Usama Shamsan," he wrote in the caption of one of the videos posted on his Instagram account.
The 24-year-old told WalesOnline that a surprisingly large number of unsuspecting tourists stopped to take selfies with him.
"People genuinely thought I was a wax figure," Usama said. "They were touching my hand and poking my face."
"I didn't have to stand there for long at all, it was literally minutes. As soon as I was still and the next person walked through the door, they would stop and take pictures and selfies with me."
The 23rd branch of the famous wax museum is set to open in New Delhi in July.
