Man Launches Car Across 6-Foot Gap As Bridge Starts Opening

A dad's daring car stunt may have saved the life of his entire family as he raced his vehicle across a bridge that started opening beneath them.
Terrance Naphys and his family were crossing the Thorofare Bridge in New Jersey, US when they felt the bridge moving.
"My wife said, 'I think the bridge is opening,'" Terrence Naphys told CBS Philadelphia.
The next few moments must have felt like straight out of a Fast and Furious action scene. The car was already in the centre of the bridge and with no time to think, Mr Naphys stepped on the gas and launched the car across the bridge that was already 6 feet apart. The gamble paid off and the SUV landed safely across the bridge with some damage to the car. A failed attempt would have resulted in the car plunging 65 feet into the water.
"He accelerated, and of course then we landed with a big impact on the concrete on the side," wife Jackie Naphys told the news outlet.
The incident was reported earlier this month when Mr Naphys was heading to Cape May while on a holiday. He was accompanied by his wife, daughter and her friend in the vehicle.
Terrance Naphys had reportedly just finished paying the toll and was heading towards the drawbridge. The bridge operator reportedly missed spotting the vehicle due to a sun glare.
Meanwhile, the family says they are done with drawbridges for a while.
"I wasn't driving back over that bridge. I won't be crossing that for some time," Ms Naphys told Courier Post Online.
